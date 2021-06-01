MADISON — Lake Mills’ Joey Toepfer grabbed an individual qualifier spot for sectionals at a WIAA Division 2 regional Tuesday at Odana Hills Golf Course.
Toepfer finished with an 85, placing 11th in the 42-golfer field.
Top four golfers from non-qualifying sectional teams advanced as individuals to sectionals.
Edgewood Sacred Heart had all five of its players inside the top-six spots, finishing first with 303 strokes. Lake Country Lutheran took second with 331 strokes. Lodi (345) and Lakeside Lutheran (373) placed third and fourth, respectively.
Top four teams advanced to sectionals.
Lake Mills (seventh, 424) and Jefferson (eighth, 458) failed to make it out of regionals.
Lakeside Lutheran was led by Brandon Kreutz’s 88. Will Popp shot a 92 out of the No. 5 spot, while Cooper Jensen was two strokes back with a 94. The Warriors were rounded out by Will Meland’s 99.
After Toepfer’s 85, the L-Cats were led by Henry Ruedebusch’s 109. Mathew Nelson and Cooper Wooley collected scores of 110 and 120, respectively.
Alek Kuykendhal led Jefferson with a 108. Josh Gehl was a shot back with a 109. Austin Stieses and Dylan Dettman rounded out the Eagles with a 116 and 125, respectively.
Team scores: Edgewood Sacred Heart 303, Lake Country Lutheran 331, Lodi 345, Lakeside Lutheran 373, Columbus 382, Watertown Luther Prep 390, Lake Mills 424, Jefferson 468.
New Glarus Regional
NEW GLARUS — Whitewater’s Camden Frye grabbed the final individual qualifier spot at a WIAA Division 2 regional Tuesday at Edelweiss Chalet Country Club.
Frye — a junior — carded a 90 to lead the Whippets to a team score of 409. That was good for eighth at the 10-team regional.
Fellow Rock Valley Conference member Edgerton won the regional with a team score of 332.
Jaden Condon was second on the Whitewater roster with a 95. Carson Bueshel and Connor Monroe rounded out the Whippets’ scoring with a 111 and 113, respectively.
Edgerton’s Braden Hurst finished first at the regional with an 81.
Team scores: Edgerton 332, New Glarus 368, Monticello/Belleville 377, Evansville 381, Brodhead 393, Turner 399, Clinton 405, Whitewater 409, Delavan-Darien 428, Big Foot 436.
