FORT ATKINSON — The EagleJays will be well represented at the state meet.

Jefferson/Cambridge advanced three relay teams to the state meet at a WIAA Division 2 sectional Saturday at Fort Atkinson High School. The 200-yard medley relay, 200-yard freestyle relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay all qualified to the WIAA Division 2 state meet for the EagleJays.

Fort Atkinson finished third at the sectional with 287 points, but was unable to advance in swimmers or relay teams to state. Jefferson/Cambridge placed fourth with 248 points. McFarland won the sectional with 402 points.

In the 200-yard medley relay, senior Stone Farruggio, juniors Trevor Leto, Patrick Rogers and Sawyer Thorp placed as the runner-ups with a time of 1 minute, 44.94 seconds. 

It would the same four placing second in the 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay. 

The team clocked in at 1:33.98 in the 200 freestyle relay and 3:31.21 in the 400 freestyle relay. The first place time in the 400 was set at 3:31.15. 

Sophomore Dan Krapfl had the Blackhawks' best finish of the sectional with a second-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle. 

Bazeley swims to state

GLENDALE — Whitewater senior Devin Bazeley qualified for two state events at a WIAA Division 2 sectional Saturday at Nicolet High School.

Bazeley punched his tickets to the state meet in the 100-yard butterfly and the 200-yard freestyle. He finished fourth in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1 minute, 53.44 seconds and placed third in the 100-yard butterfly with a 57.51. 

Whitewater finished sixth overall at the sectional with 134 points. Whitefish Bay claimed the top spot with 393 points. 

The Division 2 state meet will take place Friday at the Waukesha South High School Natatorium. 

