WHITEWATER — A lightning stoppage seemed appropriate for the way Jefferson was running on Thursday.
The Eagle boys were lightning fast on the track Thursday afternoon and night, earning a second-place finish at a WIAA Division 2 sectional track and field meet at Whitewater High School.
Jefferson finished with 63 points, while the Lodi boys won sectional crown with 72.
Brady Gotto led the Eagles on the track by taking home two individual sectional titles. Gotto topped the field in the 100 meter dash, clocking in with a finals time of 11.38 seconds. The Jefferson junior was the only runner sub-50 seconds in the 400 meter dash with a time of 49.49.
"Gotto had an exceptional meet, individually placing first in the 100 meter dash and 400 meter dash," Jefferson head coach Douglas Siegert said. "Having his prelim 100 meter time of 10.89 is amazing. He also ran another personal best with his 400 with a time of 49.49. He understands how to run each of those races."
The Eagle boys also had success in the long distance events as junior Sawyer Thorp earned a second-place finish in the 800 meter run with a time of 1:58.36. Whitewater senior Trenten Zahn finished first in the event with the same finals time.
"The 800 meter race was exciting," Siegert said. "We know that Trenten Zahn is a great athlete and a fierce competitor. He slightly edged out Sawyer. Both are going to state and get to race against each other again. We are excited to have our Rock Valley Conference well represented in that race."
In the 4x400 meter relay, Gotto, Thorp, senior Preston Rutherford and senior Taylor Phillips teamed up for a top finish in the event with a 3:24.71.
"Our boys 4x400 has been so consistent," Siegert said. "Brady, Taylor, Sawyer and Preston are such good friends and it's fun to watch them on the track together. We can't wait to see what they can do at the state meet together."
Staying on the track, Phillips punched his ticket to the state meet with a runner-up finish in the 300 meter hurdles. Phillips clocked in with a time of 39.88.
"Taylor Phillips ran a great 300 meter hurdle race," Siegert said. "Taylor is such a competitor, we knew that with such a great sectional in hurdles he would rise to that challenge."
The Eagle girls — who placed sixth with 35 points — had one track competitor advance out of sectionals.
Senior Makenzie Hottinger earned a trip to state with a third-place finish in the 3,200 meter run. Hottinger timed in at 12:17.59.
"Makenzie Hottinger ran an amazing race in the 3,200," Siegert said. "With about 300 meters to go there was a group battling for third and fourth place. Coach Carstens, our distance coach, told her 'you've been here before, go get it now.'"
In the field, sophomore Ayianna Johnson qualified for state in two events. Johnson won the discus with a throw of 124-04. She also was the runner-up in the triple jump with a leap of 36-10, which broke a program record.
"She has been throwing very consistently lately, which is great considering this is her first full season of track and field," Siegert said. "She has gained a ton of experience in a short season."
Madison Edgewood won the girls sectional with 54 points.
Back over on the boys' side, Lake Mills finished in fourth with 43 points.
"Last night's Whitewater sectional showcased phenomenal talent from several schools," Lake Mills boys head coach Dan Zaeske said. "These amazing athletes will cherish these memories forever. Out of the 31 schools competing last night, our guys placed fourth. This is the highest the guys team has ever placed in a sectional meet."
Junior Kyle Popowski qualified for state in both the 110 meter hurdles and 300 meter hurdles. Popowski finished fourth in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.6. In the 300 hurdles, Popowski took third with a time of 41.3.
The L-Cats advanced the 4x200 meter relay team — made up of juniors Carson Lund and Michael Stenbroten, senior Jaxson Retrum and senior Adam Moen — with a time of 1:33.85, good for third overall.
The same group fared even better in the 4x100 meter relay, taking the sectional title home with a time of 44.39.
In the field, Moen leaped to a state-qualifying height of 6-01. That jump was good for fourth overall.
Seven of the eight events the L-Cat boys competed in during the sectional resulted in PRs.
"They stepped up big when it mattered most," Zaeske said. "I am incredibly proud of these athletes for putting in the work all school year and even part of their summer so that they could accomplish their goals and be at their best when it mattered most."
The Lake Mills girls — who took eighth — kicked off the track events Thursday with a runner-up finish in the 4x800 meter relay.
Sophomores Jenna Hosey and Madison Hahn, freshman Ava Vesperman and senior Lauren Winslow placed second with a time of 10:19.59 to earn their trip to state.
It was the same finish for the L-Cats in the 4x400 meter relay. This time it was Hosey, Ava Vesperman, Winslow and senior Makena Vesperman taking second with a time of 4:13.27.
In the field, senior Kayla Will captured a sectional title in the shot put with a toss of 41-03.
Junior Abigail Toepfer grabbed the final state spot in the long jump with a leap of 17-03.75,
The Lakeside Lutheran boys finished fifth overall with 41 points.
Senior Christian Schmidt was unable to catch up to speedy Lodi junior Lucas Heyroth in the 110 meter hurdles, but still punched his ticket to state with a second-place finish of 15.29.
In the 4x800 meter relay, freshmen Mark Garcia and Karsten Grundahl, sophomore Tyler Gresens and junior Kate Krenke finished in the event with a state-qualifying time of 8:37.06.
Junior Kyle Main finished fourth in the 200 meter dash with a time of 22.89.
In the long jump, Jonah Heyerholm also took fourth with a distance of 21-00.
The Lakeside Lutheran girls placed 18th with 18 points, advancing two to state.
Junior Mya Helming placed third in the 400 meter dash, clocking in at 1:01.41. Paige Krahn punched her ticket to state in the 1,600 meter run with a fourth-place finish of 5:34.38.
Both the Whitewater girls (17) and boys (12) placed 19th.
The Whippet girls' standout 4x100 and 4x200 meter relay teams placed second and third, respectively.
In the 4x100 meter relay, seniors Amanda Tovar and Kacie Carollo and sophomores Madelynn Buehler and Kindyl Kilar teamed up for a time of 51.41, good for second overall. The same group took third in the 4x200 meter relay with a time of 1:49.13.
Avery Caputo took third in the 100 meter wheelchair dash (31.78) and third in the 400 meter wheelchair dash (2:38.27).
