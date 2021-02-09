CAMBRIDGE — Mayah Holzhueter certainly doesn’t seem to mind the big stage.
The junior forward scored 18 of Cambridge’s first 22 points as the Blue Jays topped Clinton, 64-55, in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal girls basketball game Tuesday night at Cambridge High School.
Holzhueter went into the matchup averaging 19.4 points per game — but had something special in store for her team’s opening-playoff game. Holzhueter outscored Clinton (6-10) in the first half alone — recording 23 points to help Cambridge (9-12) take a 35-19 halftime lead.
She finished with a career-high 39 points.
“That (Holzhueter’s 39 points) was very special,” Cambridge head coach Kelly Cunningham said. “You could just feel the energy. The girls were pumped from the start. They were just ready to go play.
“Mayah’s 39 were not easy. She had two 3s, but everything else was attacking the basket.”
Despite Holzhueter’s dominant first half, it was a balance attack early that helped the No. 4 seed Blue Jays gain control. Freshman Saveea Freeland, sophomore Kayla Roidt and Holzhueter combined for eight points in the first 2 minutes, 40 seconds of the game to force a quick Cougar timeout.
Down 10-0, No. 5 seed Clinton got on the board with 13 minutes to play in the first half when sophomore Jayden Nortier knocked down a 3-pointer.
Holzhueter recorded all 16 of her team’s points from the 15:20 mark until the 5:34 mark to give the Blue Jays a 22-12 advantage. With 4:35 until halftime, Holzhueter ended her scoring streak when she assisted on a made 3-pointer from Roidt to make it 25-12.
Roidt hit another 3-pointer with 2:55 left in the first half to expand the Cambridge lead to 30-15. Fittingly, Holzhueter scored the final five Blue Jay points of the half to give Cambridge a 35-19 advantage heading into the locker room.
“Shots were falling in the first half,” Cunningham said. “We were taking it at them, putting them in a bit of foul trouble.”
Clinton made things interesting in the second, scoring 36 points. But the Cougars were never able to get the game down to one or two possessions.
“They got back in there at the end, just some pressure and we got a little careless with the ball,” Cunningham said.
Roidt added 15 points for Cambridge, while Clinton was paced by a big second half from senior Olivia Roehl. The Cougar forward scored 15 of her team-high 26 points after the break. Junior guard Elli Teubert finished with 16 points for Clinton.
The Blue Jays move on to take on No. 1 seed Lake Mills in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal on Friday.
CAMBRIDGE 64, CLINTON 55
Clinton 19 36 — 55
Cambridge 35 29 — 54
CLINTON — E. Teubert 7 0-0 16, F. Teubert 2 1-2 6, Nortier 2 0-0 5, Wellnitz 0 1-2 1, Bobolz 0 1-2 1, Roehl 12 2-6 26. Totals 23 5-12 55.
CAMBRIDGE — Roidt 6 0-0 15, Holzhueter 13 11-14 39, Stenklyft 0 1-5 1, Schmude 1 0-0 2, Freeland 3 1-5 7. Totals 23 13-24 64.
3-pointers: CL 4 (E. Teubert 2, F. Teubert, Nortier), CM 5 (Roidt 3, Holzhueter 2). Total fouls: CL 20, CM 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.