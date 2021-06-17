PRINCETON — Cambridge was unable to claim any first-place finishes, but the Blue Jay boys were still able to earn a track and field sectional title during a WIAA Division 3 meet Thursday at Princeton High School.
Cambridge collected 59 points to earn the D3 sectional title.
Cambridge qualified in the boys 3,200 relay. The team of senior Jack Nikolay, senior Luke Knutson, junior Logan Knutson and senior Austin Trewyn-Colvin placed third in 8:44.40.
Cambridge senior Dale Yerges advanced in the boys 110 high hurdles with a fourth place time of 16.0.
In the boys pole vault, Cambridge senior Jonathan Jones cleared 12 feet, 6 inches to advance with a second-place finish.
Junior Zach Huffman made it through in the boys 3,200 meter run with a third place time of 10:10.32.
The Blue Jays are sending two throwers to state as well.
Senior Ryan Lund placed second in the boys shot put (47-1) while senior Ezra Stein took fourth (45-4).
Cambridge freshman Mara Brown qualified with a fourth place time of 2:28.10 in the girls 800 meter run.
Johnson Creek’s 800 meter relay team of junior Adriell Patterson, junior Denalyn Siewert and sophomores Brooklyn Patterson and Brittany Rue took third and ran a season best time of 1:51.38.
"I’m excited to have a relay back at state this year,” Johnson Creek track and field coach Paula Constable said. "These girls have really put the work in all season and I’m so happy for them.”
After two lightning delays, Patterson ran the best 300 hurdle race of her career in 49.93 to qualify for state with a third place finish.
"She was pretty nervous at the start of the meet, but she got more focused, determined, and excited to run,” Constable said. "She’s been working a lot on her arms the last few weeks.”
Patterson was happy with the start of her race and credited good competition with helping to pull her through at the end.
“I felt like my arms were good at the beginning of the race, but I felt by the end I had lost them a little,” Patterson said. "The last three hurdles didn’t feel as bad as they usually do and I almost slowed down a lot on the third but then felt the girl next to me speed up. Definitely the best race physically and mentally that I’ve raced this season.”
Rue placed seventh in high jump and qualified for finals for the 200 with the seventh fastest time and a new personal record. However, she had to scratch the event due to her knee.
"She ran an excellent anchor leg of the 4x200 and had a great finish,” Constable said.
Palmyra-Eagle senior Eric Brahm won the boys 100 meter dash in 11.04.
The 1,600 relay team of senior Fisher Schneider, junior Dalton Metzdorf, sophomore Dylan Aren and senior Jacob Stroh advanced with a third place time of 3:37.90, an improvement of 2.82 off their seed time.
The 800 relay team of freshman Joseph Brown, senior Fisher Schneider, junior Dalton Metzdorf and Brahm also qualified in a fourth place time of 1:34.94, an improvement of 1.28 seconds off their seed time.
P-E freshman Lainey Fredrick advanced with a third place finish in the girls 400 meter dash in 1:02.68. Senior Ally Czeshinski also qualified with a third place finish in the girls 800 in 2:27.61.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.