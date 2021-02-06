DODGELAND — Bluejay senior Leo Sabala finished fourth at 170 pounds as both the Johnson Creek and Cambridge wrestling teams were unable to advance any wrestlers to state tournament at a WIAA Division 3 sectional Saturday at Dodgeland High School.
Sabala lost his first-round match before winning his next two via major decision (12-0) and a first-period pin. The Johnson Creek senior lost the third-place match as he got pinned in the first-round.
Freshman Jamayne Flom-Pressley had Cambridge's best finish of the sectional with a sixth-place finish at 195 pounds. Flom-Pressley lost to Princeton/Green Lake junior Kordell Hansen via fall in the fifth-place match.
Random Lake won the sectional with 202 points. Johnson Creek scored 12 points, good for 18th place. Cambridge was right behind the Bluejays in 19th with six points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.