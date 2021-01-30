KENOSHA — Cambridge sent a pair of wrestlers to sectionals at a WIAA Division 3 regional Saturday at Kenosha Christian Life High School.
The Blue Jays placed fifth at the regional with 54 points, while host Kenosha Christian Life finished first with 282 points.
At 138 pounds, Aevri Ciha lost the championship bout with a pin 28 seconds into the first period. Ciha did not need a second-place wrestleback to advance out of regionals. Also taking second from Cambridge was Gunnar Sperle at 220 pounds.
Jamayne Flom-Pressley finished third at 195 pounds. Flom-Pressley did not get a wrestleback for second place.
Team scores: Kenosha Christian Life 282, Parkview/Albany 135, Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic 88, Deerfield 80, Cambridge 54.
Bluejays finish fifth
WATERLOO — Johnson Creek scored 109 points and finished fourth at a WIAA Division 3 regional that saw host Waterloo win with 229 points.
The Bluejays were led by second place finishes from sectional qualifiers Taylor Joseph (132), Howie Olszewski (160) and Leo Sabala (170). Joseph went 1-1 to improve to 8-2. Olszewski went 2-1 with two pins to improve to 10-2. Sabala (3-1) went 2-1 with two pins.
Gavin Riley (120) and Dylan Gruss (152) each placed third. Connor Gerstner (106) and Dom Rabee (145) placed fourth. Caden Heth (138) and heavyweight Kevin Morales took fifth.
Sectional qualifiers from Cambridge and Johnson Creek will compete at the Dodgeland sectional next Saturday.
Team scores: Waterloo 229, Horicon 146, Poynette 146, Johnson Creek 109, Dodgeland 88, Marshall 85.5, Hustisford 62.
