MAZOMAINE — Ally Fredrick and Ally Czeshinski combined for 33 points, but the Palmyra-Eagle girls basketball team fell to Wisconsin Heights, 57-53, in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal on Friday.

Fredrick scored a game-high 17 points, while Czeshinski added 16 points. Fredrick made four 3-pointers in the loss.

WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 57, PALMYRA-EAGLE 53

Palmyra-Eagle 27 26 — 53

Wisconsin Heights 28 29 — 57

PALMYRA-EAGLE (fg-ftm-pts) — 6-3-17, Czeshinski 4-5-16, Calderon 2-0-4, Koutsky 1-1-3, Kysely 2-2-6, Ma. Nettesheim 2-0-4, Mo. Nettesheim 1-0-3. Totals 18-11-53.

WISCONSIN HEIGHTS — Payne 1-1-3, Van Riper 3-0-6, Duhr 6-4-16, King 2-8-13, Bartel 1-1-4, Doherty 2-1-5, Schaefer 2-0-5, Mickelson 1-3-5. Totals 18-18-57.

3-pointers: PE 6 (Fredrick 2, Czeshinski 3, Mo. Nettesheim), WH 3 (King, Bartel, Schaefer).

