WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys cross country team returned to the WIAA State Cross Country Championships for the first time in five years and placed tenth out of 16 Division 2 squads with a score of 234 points on Saturday.
“It was a beautiful day for a meet and great to be back at The Ridges for the championship meet,” Lakeside Lutheran cross country coach Cameron Ausen said.
“With the recent rains, the course was not running as fast as it has in prior years, thus the times were a bit deceiving. Even with the slightly slower conditions, our boys ran aggressively from the start. Our team standing was fifth through the mile, but eventually some of the more experienced teams began to assert themselves in the undulating second half of the course. While some of the boys were slightly disappointed with the result, it capped a vitally important season for our program.”
Sophomore Cameron Weiland led the Warriors with a 13th place finish in 16 minutes, 45 seconds.
Weiland registered the highest individual placing at the state meet in program history. He was in eighth place through two miles, but faded a bit in the final kilometer in the hills. Despite this, he finished just four seconds shy of individual medal territory.
“He did what he’s done all season, Ausen said. “He got out hard and sustained it. He put himself with that lead group and tried to hang on. He lost a couple places in the last kilometer, but even so, he put forth just a fantastic effort. That’s the highest individual finish we’ve ever had in school history. To do that as a sophomore is a testament to the commitment he has made to improvement. He knocked off a minute off his time last year. He did that in one year. It’s pretty exciting to be a part of that.”
Weiland was making his second state appearance, having raced at the Division 2 meet held at Colby High School a year ago. Getting to compete at the true state meet site as opposed to a smaller venue due to the pandemic in 2020 was a huge thrill.
“It felt pretty good,” Weiland said. “The conditions were great today, weather wise. The course was a little bit slower than what I thought it was going to be. Times up front were all very good. Nobody broke 16 in our group.
“I was dead by the end. I didn’t have that extra gear that I kind of needed to go with those guys or pass them at the end. My time was good. I was a little disappointed with my finish. It is what it is. Top 15 was my goal. This was a wonderful experience. I am very excited to see what our guys can do next year, with us being so young. To get the experience to run a meet like this and get the feel for it is wonderful for next year.”
Sophomore Mark Garcia (52nd, 17:37) capped off his season with a solid placing as the team’s No. 2 runner.
“Mark came by after the race and said ‘Whoof! Those hills,’” Ausen said. “He seemed to be indicating that maybe we ought to rehearse that a little bit and I said ‘Yeah, probably.’ Maybe we need some more runs in Korth Park. Even so, he had a pretty nice showing, too.”
Junior Arnold Rupnow (84th, 18:08), sophomore Daniel Ertman (108th, 18:40), and senior Jonathan Abel (119th, 18:51) rounded out Lakeside’s scoring. Freshman Will Hemling (123rd, 18:54) and sophomore Isaac Bilitz (145th, 20:01) were the team’s final finishers.
“Arnold did what he’s been doing all season,” Ausen said.
Rupnow enjoyed the experience and being part of achieving the team’s ultimate goal all season long.
“I think it went pretty well,” Rupnow said. “It was a tough course. I think a lot of people didn’t run as well as they thought they would run, but we all had fun and it was a great day. We did well. We made it to state and I think that was everybody’s goal and I think everybody was happy with that. One of the big goals we all had was to make it to state. It’s going to be exciting next year because we have a lot of returning athletes. We’re excited to see what we can do.”
So is Ausen.
“I thought our guys competed very well,” Ausen said. “To be tenth at this meet, we did very well with a young group. Four of our top seven are sophomores, with one freshman, one junior and one senior. That’s a pretty young overall roster. I look forward to what this young nucleus can do in future years.”
Division 2 boys scores: Shorewood 54, Notre Dame 73, Osceola 134, Port Washington 157, Dodgeville/Mineral Point 169, Two Rivers 207, West Salem 216, Shawano 220, Rhinelander 234, Lakeside Lutheran 234 (Rhinelander wins tiebreaker), New Glarus/Monticello 248, Winneconne 266, Xavier 308, Gale-Ettrick-Trempeleau 313, Northwestern 328, Clinton 340
