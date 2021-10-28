MCFARLAND — Top-seeded McFarland defeated the third-seeded Lake Mills volleyball team 21-25, 25-18, 25-17, 23-25, 15-13 in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal at McFarland High School on Thursday.

The Spartans advance to face Sauk Prairie, the top seed in the other sectional bracket, in Saturday’s sectional semifinal.

The loss ends a historic season for the L-Cats, who won their first conference title since 1989 and earned a regional crown for the first time since the early 1990’s.

Lake Mills, which beat state fourth-ranked Edgewood in four sets in the regional final, comes up just short against McFarland, which is ranked third in the state.

McFarland trailed 12-9 in the fifth set but rallied back, winning six of the final seven points to advance.

