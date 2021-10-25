KENOSHA — Johnson Creek’s girls cross country team finished tenth at the Division 3 Prairie School sectional on Saturday. Freshman Rylee Hucke (41st, 24:14), sophomores Hannah Seaborn (68th, 28:35) and Ava Sixel (72nd, 29:04), senior Shaula Avalos (73rd, 29:24) and sophomore Hailey Kvalheim (78th, 31:32) scored for the Bluejays.
Johnson Creek’s boys finished tenth. Senior Jacob Constable (28th, 19:09), senior Levi Berres (45th, 19:55), sophomore Tyler Skogman (52nd, 20:14), freshman William Mattert (55th, 20:18) and sophomore Ben Trudell (98th, 23:05) scored for the Bluejays.
Palmyra-Eagle’s boys finished 13th. Sophomore Ayden Lawson (21st, 18:46), senior Dalton Metzdorf (71st, 21:07) and juniors Dalton Moyer (77th, 21:22), Blake Isaacsen (78th, 21:28) and Cole Hodges (97th, 23:04) scored for the Panthers. In the girls race, P-E senior Madyson Nettesheim finished 76th in 30:04.
Team scores — girls: Catholic Central 47, Brookfield Academy 59, Ozaukee 62, Dodgeland 82, The Prairie School 139, Living Word Lutheran 150, Kenosha St. Joseph 175, Racine Lutheran 208, Horicon 212, Johnson Creek 283, Waterloo 299, Salam 322
Team scores — boys: Ozaukee 51, Brookfield Academy 59, Horicon 119, Kenosha St. Joseph’s 137, The Prairie School 142, Dodgeland 151, Kenosha Christian Life 217, Racine Lutheran 233, Rio/Fall River 250, Johnson Creek 252, Wayland 256, Heritage Christian 265, Palmyra-Eagle 306, Waterloo 331, Milwaukee Juneau 449
