Johnson Creek senior heavyweight Kevin Morales (right) ties up with Laconia’s Aiden Last during a quarterfinal match at the Dodgeland sectional in Juneau on Saturday. Morales pinned Last, but lost his next two matches in Sudden Victory-1 and was eliminated.
JUNEAU — A pair of overtime defeats denied Johnson Creek senior heavyweight Kevin Morales a chance to compete at the state tournament.
Morales notched his 20th victory of the season with a first period pin in the heavyweight quarterfinals, but back-to-back losses in Sudden Victory-1 periods left him just short of advancing out of the Dodgeland sectional on Saturday.
Morales (20-4) pinned Laconia's Aiden Last (30-12) in one minute, nine seconds in the first round. He then lost an 8-6 decision in SV-1 to Cedar Grove-Belgium's Diego Morales (45-3) in the semifinals. In the consolation semifinals, Morales lost another decision in SV-1, this time with a 3-1 loss to Random Lake’s Diego Brandt (12-17).
Four other area wrestlers saw their seasons end at the Dodgeland sectional.
Johnson Creek’s William Mattert finished 0-2 at 106 to end the season with an 8-5 record. Domonic Raabe (160) finished 0-1 and ended up with a 13-8 record. Khasira Gurinderpal (182) finished 0-1 and ended up with a 6-8 record.
Palmyra-Eagle’s Kurtis Frink lost by fall in the 182 quarterfinals to end the season with a 16-10 record.
