WIAA Girls Basketball
The WIAA girls basketball tournament brackets were released Sunday, with both Jefferson and Lake Mills earning No. 1 seeds in their respective regionals. 

In Division 2, the top-seeded Eagles (16-1) will play the winner of No. 4 Monroe and No. 5 Evansville. Edgerton — the No. 2 seed in the regional — will play the winner of No. 6 Fort Atkinson and No. 3 Beloit Turner.

Going into Monday, Jefferson had just one loss on the season — coming on Jan. 15 against McFarland. The Eagles have been led offensively this season by senior guard Ainsley Howard — who is scoring 14.1 points per game. 

The Blackhawks (7-13) will matchup with Olivia Tinder and the Trojans (10-6) Tuesday, Feb. 9, on the road — the first day of tournament action. 

Jefferson and Edgerton will host the winners of the first-round games on Friday, Feb. 12.

Also in Division 2, Whitewater (8-11) earned a No. 2 seed will host host No. 3 East Troy on Friday. The Whippets have beaten the Trojans (5-13) twice this season — the first time 67-45 and the second time 54-28. 

Wilmot Union earned the top seed in the Whippets' regional and will host the winner of No. 4 Delavan-Darien and No. 5 Big Foot. 

After a state-tournament berth last season, Lake Mills looks to be in line for another deep-postseason run as the L-Cats earned a No. 1 seed in Division 3.

Lake Mills (18-1) will host the winner of No. 4 Cambridge and No. 5 Clinton next Friday. Also next Friday, No. 3 Lakeside Lutheran will go on the road to take on No. 2 Brodhead. 

The one-loss L-Cats have been led by Taylor Roughen on offense — who has averaged 13.4 points per game. Mayah Holzhueter has paced Cambridge (6-11) with 19.2 points per game.

A potential Lakeside Lutheran (9-9) and Lake Mills regional final would be played on Saturday, Feb. 13. 

In Division 4, No. 3 Palmyra-Eagle (7-6) and No. 6 Johnson Creek (2-15) will matchup in a first-round regional game on Tuesday. Waterloo earned the top seed in the regional. 

