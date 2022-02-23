PALMYRA — Junior forward Molly Neittesheim scored 15 of her game-high 19 points after halftime as the eighth-seeded Palmyra-Eagle girls basketball team defeated visiting New Berlin Heritage Christian 47-46 in a WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal on Wednesday.
Freshman guard Teagan Koutsky added 10 points and sophomore guard Tatum Calderon chipped in seven for the Panthers (13-11), who rallied out of a 29-22 halftime deficit.
Heritage Christian (12-13) made just seven second-half field goals.
P-E advances to face top-seeded Milwaukee Academy of Science in a regional semifinal on the road Friday at 7 p.m.
SAINT THOMAS MORE 57, WHITEWATER 39
MILWAUKEE — Seventh-seeded Saint Thomas More beat the 10th-seeded Whitewater girls basketball team 57-39 in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal on Wednesday.
The Whippets (5-20) trailed a fast-faced, physical game 21-5 with six minutes left in the first half.
Whitewater was within seven early in the second half on a 3 by senior Lexi Juoni. The host Cavaliers (11-14) pulled away from there, advancing to face second-seeded Greendale Martin Luther in Friday’s regional semifinal.
Sophomore Danielle DePorter led the Whippets with 11 points, junior Cali Kopecky added 10 points, eight boards and senior Gwen Truesdale contributed five points, nine rebounds.
St. Thomas More—Kleczka 1-2-4, Cvikel 4-0-11, Landsee 1-0-2, Isabell 6-1-13, Mommer 1-1-3, Benett 7-0-14, Rohrbach 5-0-10. Totals 25-4-57.
Halftime—St. Thomas More 28, Whitewater 18. 3-point goals—Whitewater 6 (DePorter 3, Kopecky 2, Juoni), Thomas More 3 (Cvikel 3). Free throws missed—Whitewater 3, St. Thomas More 7. Total fouls—Whitewater 11, St. Thomas More 8.
PECATONICA 58, JOHNSON CREEK 53
JOHNSON CREEK — Ninth-seeded Pecatonica topped the host and eighth-seeded Johnson Creek girls basketball team 58-53 in a WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal on Wednesday.
The Bluejays finish the season 11-14 overall.
Pecatonica plays at top-seeded Albany in a regional semifinal on Friday.
