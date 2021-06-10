BELLEVILLE — The Jefferson girls soccer team was defeated 9-0 in a WIAA Division 3 regional game against top-seeded Belleville/New Glarus Thursday at Belleville High School.

Belleville/New Glarus will play Edgerton in second-round regional action, while Jefferson — who came into the tournament as a No. 8 seed — end their 2021 campaign with a 1-10 record.

Platteville 2, Cambridge 0

PLATTEVILLE — United’s season came to close in a WIAA Division 3 regional against second-seeded Platteville/Lancaster on Thursday.

Cambridge/Deerfield — who came into the first-round regional matchup as the No. 7 seed — finish the season with a 1-8-2 record.

Recommended for you

Load comments