BELLEVILLE — The Jefferson girls soccer team was defeated 9-0 in a WIAA Division 3 regional game against top-seeded Belleville/New Glarus Thursday at Belleville High School.
Belleville/New Glarus will play Edgerton in second-round regional action, while Jefferson — who came into the tournament as a No. 8 seed — end their 2021 campaign with a 1-10 record.
Platteville 2, Cambridge 0
PLATTEVILLE — United’s season came to close in a WIAA Division 3 regional against second-seeded Platteville/Lancaster on Thursday.
Cambridge/Deerfield — who came into the first-round regional matchup as the No. 7 seed — finish the season with a 1-8-2 record.
