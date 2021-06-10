BELLEVILLE — The Jefferson girls soccer team was defeated 9-0 in a WIAA Division 3 regional game against top-seeded Belleville/New Glarus Thursday at Belleville High School.
Belleville/New Glarus will play Edgerton in second-round regional action, while Jefferson — who came into the tournament as a No. 8 seed — end their 2021 campaign with a 1-10 record.
Lakeside Lutheran 8, Dominican 3
LAKE MILLS The fourth-seeded Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer team beat fifth-seeded Dominican in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal at LLHS on Thursday.
The Warriors (9-6-2) jumped ahead 3-0 early. Olivia Ibeling scored on Kendra Wilson's assist in the sixth minute before Wilson scored in the 19th minute, assisted by Mia Murray. Murray then scored on Kylie Roekle's assist in the 27th minute.
Dominican's Claire Emmerich scored unassisted in the 33rd and 45th minutes, adding a goal off a penalty in the 57th minute for a hat trick.
Lily Schuetz gave the Warriors a 5-2 lead with goals in the 51st and 56th minutes. Murray, Kendra Wilson and Ava Wilson had goals in the final 22 minutes of game action.
Lakeside goalie Lillian Runke stopped 14 shots. Dominican's Mary Grace Elliott had 11 saves.
The Warriors play at top-seeded Brookfield Academy on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the regional final.
Platteville 2, Cambridge 0
PLATTEVILLE — United’s season came to close in a WIAA Division 3 regional against second-seeded Platteville/Lancaster on Thursday.
Cambridge/Deerfield — who came into the first-round regional matchup as the No. 7 seed — finish the season with a 1-8-2 record.
