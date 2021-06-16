LAKE MILLS — The L-Cats managed just two singles across the first four innings, finding themselves within nine outs of elimination.

Then, the fifth inning happened.

The top-seeded Lake Mills softball team scored seven times in the fifth, including senior Taylor Roughen's go-ahead two-run double, in a 7-2 WIAA Division 3 regional final win over fourth-seeded Cambridge at Rotary Park on Wednesday.

The L-Cats improve to 22-3, winning their sixth consecutive game.

Roughen earned the decision, striking out 14 with no walks in a four-hitter, allowing two runs (one earned) on 100 pitches, 82 of which were for strikes.

Emma Nottestad took the loss for the Blue Jays (14-8), allowing seven earned on nine hits across six innings, striking out two and walking two.

Kayla Roidt put Cambridge ahead with a two-out solo home run on a 1-2 pitch in the first.

Belle Topel singled to open the Lake Mills third, but the next three hitters were retired in order. Syd Schwartz had a two-out single in the fourth.

The L-Cats then strung together six hits in the fifth, a frame Ava Klienfelt kickstarted with a no-out double to center. Topel advanced Klienfelt to third on a sacrifice bunt next. Taylor Wollin then tied the game at 1 with a single to center.

Four hitters later and with two outs, Roughen came through with one of the team's biggest hits of the season, lining double to right on a 2-2 pitch to make it 3-1. Avery Chilson had a two-RBI single and Klienfelt capped the frame with a run-scoring double.

Tessa Kottwitz was 2-for-4 and scored a run for the L-Cats out of the leadoff spot.

Roughen retired 11 straight hitters after Roidt's homer, working around a two-on one-out jam with a pair of punchouts in the fifth.

Cambridge scored after back-to-back errors for the final margin in the sixth.

The L-Cats host second-seeded Poynette, which beat third-seeded Columbus 5-0 on Wednesday, in a sectional semifinal on Monday.

LAKE MILLS 7, CAMBRIDGE 2

Cambridge 100 001 0 — 2 4 0

Lake Mills 000 070 x — 7 9 5

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Nottestad (L; 6-9-7-7-2-2); LM: Roughen (W; 7-4-2-1-14-0).

Leading hitters — C: Roidt (HR), Schneider 2x3; LM: Klienfelt 2x3 (2 2B), Roughen (2B), Kottwitz 2x4.

