CAMBRIDGE — The Blue Jays settled in late as they earned a back-and-forth victory, 11-6, against the Lakeside Lutheran softball team in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal Monday at Cambridge High School.
The fourth-seeded Blue Jays scored the final six runs of the game to close out the fifth-seeded Warriors.
Lakeside started the top of the first inning with two runs, but Cambridge responded with a big bottom half of the first.
After Audriannce Kieler drew a walk, Saveea Freeland got hold of a pitch from Lakeside’s Kieghtan Rank — sending a two-run shot over right field to tie the game at 2-2.
It was the same recipe for success two at-bats later as Taylor Stenklyft homered on a two-run shot to score her and Kayla Roidt — who got on base from a walk.
Cambridge led 4-2 after one, but Lakeside wrestled back the momentum with a three-run second.
With the bases loaded and two outs, Kylee Gnabasik singled on a line drive to Cambridge pitcher Emma Nottestad. A throwing error allowed Greta Pingel and Alyssa Reinke to score to tie the game at 4-4.
Another throwing error scored Jenna Shadoski the next at-bat to give the Warriors a 5-4 advantage.
Cambridge responded in the bottom of the second when Stenklyft got her third RBI of the day with a double to right field, scoring Freeland to knot it up at 5-5.
The pitchers started to settle in a bit in the third as both offenses were held scoreless.
Lakeside grabbed the lead in the top of the fourth when Nora Statz grounded out to score Shadoski, making it 6-5.
A Roidt single tied the game in the bottom of the fourth and Katherine Downing’s single to left field scored Roidt to give the Blue Jays a 7-6 lead.
Nottestad bunted home Stenklyft to make it 8-6.
Stenklyft capped off a monster day at the plate by hitting in two runs with a single in the bottom of the fifth to make it 10-6.
Nottestad hit a sacrifice fly to center field in the same inning for the final run of the game.
Stenklyft finished 4-for-4 at the plate, collecting five RBIs in the victory. Freeland scored a game-high four times and also drove in two runs off two hits.
Gnabasik and Statz both drove in a pair of runs and scored one time each in the loss for the Warriors.
Nottestad pitched a complete-game, allowing eight hits and three earned runs. She also struck out a pair of batters. Rank went for four innings, striking out three while allowing seven earned runs.
Cambridge takes on top-seeded Lake Mills Wednesday on the road in a regional final.
CAMBRIDGE 11, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 6
Lakeside 230 100 0 — 6 8 3
Cambridge 410 330 X — 11 13 3
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — LL: Rank 4-9-7-5-3; C: Nottestad 7-8-3-5-2.
Leading hitters — LL: Cook 2B, Statz 2B; C: Freeland 2x4 (HR, 2B), Roidt 2x3, Stenklyft 4x4 (HR, 2B), Downing 2x3.
Jefferson 14, Big Foot 3
JEFFERSON — Eden Dempsey hit for the cycle and drove in six runs to help Jefferson to a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal win against Big Foot Monday at Riverfront Park.
Dempsey finished 4-for-4 at the plate — homering in the bottom of the first inning to give the Eagles (23-0) a 9-0 lead.
Top-seeded Jefferson scored in all four of the innings they batted, starting with three and four runs the first and second innings, respectively. They added seven runs combined in the third and fourth innings.
Leadoff hitter Savannah Serdynski scored four times and like Dempsey, also went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate.
Julia Ball pitched a complete-game on the mound for the Eagles — allowing three hits and no earned runs. She also struck out four batters on 62 pitches.
Jefferson plays the winner of McFarland and Monroe in the regional final Wednesday at Riverfront Park at 5 p.m.
JEFFERSON 14, BIG FOOT 3
Big Foot 000 30X X — 3 3 4
Jefferson 342 5XX X — 14 13 2
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — BF: Arnold 3.1-10-6-0-2; J: Ball 5-3-0-0-4.
Leading hitters — J: Serdynski 4x4 (3B), Dempsey 4x4 (HR, 3B, 2B, 1B).
Lake Mills 9, Dodgeland 0
LAKE MILLS — Taylor Roughen struck out 19 in a one-hitter, hitting a two-run home run, and top-seeded Lake Mills beat eighth-seeded Dodgeland/Hustisford in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal at Rotary Park on Monday.
The first 13 outs Roughen recorded were via strikeout. She surrendered a first-inning single to Autumn Soter and was perfect after that en route to earning the decision.
Lake Mills (21-3) loaded the bases with no outs in the first but didn’t score. Taylor Wollin had a run-scoring single in the second that scored Belle Topel, who doubled to lead off the inning. Emily Wollin, who was courtesy running for catcher Taylor Wollin, scored later in the inning on a passed ball.
After consecutive RBI singles by Tessa Kottwitz and Ellie Evenson, Roughen’s two-out, two-run shot to left on a 1-1 pitch made it 6-0.
Evenson and Kottwitz had three hits apiece. Roughen and Topel were each 2-for-3 and scored twice. Taylor Wollin was 2-for-4.
For Dodgeland/Hustisford (8-11), Morgan Kehl took the loss, allowing six runs (five earned) on 11 hits over four innings, striking out three and walking one. Kira Schall allowed three earned on four hits in two innings of relief, walking one.
The L-Cats host fourth-seeded Cambridge, which beat fifth-seeded Lakeside Lutheran 11-6 on Monday, in Wednesday’s regional final.
LAKE MILLS 9, DODGELAND/HUSTISFORD 0
Dodgeland/Hustisford 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
Lake Mills 020 412 X — 9 15 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — DH: Kehl (L; 4-11-6-5-3-1), Schall (2-4-3-3-0-1); LM: Roughen (W; 7-1-0-0-19-0).
Leading hitters — LM: Roughen 2x3 (HR), Topel 2x3 (2B), Evenson 3x3, Kottwitz 3x4, T. Wollin 2x4.
Waterford 5, Fort Atkinson 0
The Blackhawk offense stalled in an opening-round WIAA Division 1 regional game against Waterford Monday at Fort Atkinson High School.
The fifth-seeded Wolverines broke a scoreless game in the top of the third inning with two runs and added three more in the fourth to make it 5-0.
Bryn Torrenga collected fourth-seeded Fort Atkinson’s lone hit in the loss. On the mound, Torrenga pitched four innings, allowing one run and three hits.
WATERFORD 5, FORT ATKINSON 0
Waterford 002 300 0 — 5
Fort Atkinson 000 000 0 — 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — W: Kiser 7-1-0-0-4; FA: Torrenga 4-3-1-2-1.
Johnson Creek 4, Parkview 1
JOHNSON CREEK — Bella Herman gave up one run in a complete-game performance, lifting the Bluejays to a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal win over Parkview on Monday.
Herman surrendered seven hits on 98 pitches, walking just two batters.
Hannah Budig and Kaiyli Thompson both collected two hits, one RBI and one run at the plate to lead the Johnson Creek offense.
The No. 2-seeded Bluejays scored two runs in the bottom of the third to take a 2-0 lead and never looked back. Herman gave up her lone run in the top of the fifth.
Johnson Creek responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning.
The Bluejays will take on Deerfield in a WIAA Division 4 regional final Wednesday in Johnson Creek.
JOHNSON CREEK 4, PARKVIEW 1
Parkview 000 010 0 — 1 7 3
Johnson Creek 002 020 X — 4 9 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — Stark 6-9-3-1-3; JC: Herman 7-7-1-2-9.
Leading hitters — P: Meyers 2x4 (3B), Abbi 3x3, Stark 2B; JC: Budig 2x4 (3B), Thompson 2x3, Swanson 2B.
Deerfield 10, Palmyra-Eagle 0
DEERFIELD — The Panthers couldn’t get their offense going as they fell in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal to Deerfield Monday on the road.
Palmyra-Eagle collected three hits on the day, but could not generate any runs. Maddie Koutsky and Molly Nettesheim both connected on doubles in the loss.
Ally Fredrick pitched 3 1/3 innings for the sixth-seeded Panthers, striking out four batters while giving up four earned runs.
DEERFIELD 10, PALMYRA-EAGLE 0
Palmyra-Eagle 000 00X X — 0 3 2
Deerfield 212 32X X — 10 13 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — PE: Fredrick 3.1-10-4-1-4.
Leading hitters — PE: Koutsky 2B, Mo. Nettesheim 2B.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.