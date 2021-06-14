WISCONSIN DELLS — Cambridge’s Nick Buckman is inside the top 10 after the first round of play of the WIAA Division 3 state boys golf tournament on Monday at Trappers Turn Golf Club.

Buckman — the lone area qualifier — carded an 81 after 18 holes to earn a spot at 10th overall in the 52-player field.

Parkview’s Trey Oswald leads the field with a 74. Lancaster’s Noah Kirsch sits alone in second with a 76.

Buckman fired a 43 on the front nine and was just two-over par on the back nine with a 38. The Cambridge golfer’s recipe for success Monday was limiting big mistakes.

Buckman collected just one double-bogey on the day, coming on the par-4 eighth. He finished with nine bogeys during his round.

To start the back nine, Buckman birdied the par-4 10th hole. He also holed a birdie on the par-5 17th. He recorded six pars on his round, three on the front and three on the back nine.

