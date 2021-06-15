WISCONSIN DELLS — Cambridge’s Nick Buckman moved up four spots after round one, finishing tied for sixth at the WIAA Division 3 state boys golf tournament Tuesday at Trappers Turn Golf Club.
Buckman shot an 81 on Monday — which put him 10th on the leaderboard — and backed it up on Tuesday with a 78 in the second and final round.
Lancaster’s Noah Kirsch won the Division 3 title with a total score of 147.
Buckman struggled a bit on the par 3s Tuesday, triple-bogeying the only two on the front nine. The back nine was a different story as he finished the two par 3s a combined one under, holing a birdie on the 151-yard No. 12.
Other than the two 6s, Buckman was steady throughout Tuesday, carding 12 pars on the day. He also finished with two birdies and a pair of bogeys.
