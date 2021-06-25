LA CROSSE — Cambridge junior Zach Huffman has earned himself a break. After many months of training, he’s finally ready for it.
Huffman made a strong showing in his first appearance at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships, earning a pair of top six medals at the Division 3 meet held Thursday at UW-La Crosse.
He took third in the boys 3,200 meter run in a time of 10 minutes, 5.55 seconds. Earlier in the day, he teamed with seniors Jack Nikolay, Liam Brown and Luke Knutson to place fifth in the 4x800 meter relay with a time 8:32.69.
“I ran a 9:46 (in the 3,200) earlier this season, so this was 20 seconds off of that,” Huffman said. “I felt bad. I think I put too many miles on this season, almost every day, since December. I think I just overworked myself, but that’s the best I can do today so I am alright with that.”
Huffman led the field twice in the 3,200. He took over the lead in the third lap before being passed by one runner. He moved back into the lead soon after and opened up a 20-meter lead, which dwindled down to 10 meters heading into the final lap.
Clear Lake senior Adam Loenser moved in front at the final turn and won the race in 9:56.10. Cochrane-Fountain City sophomore Wesley Pronschinske was second in 10:00.85.
The favorite entering the race was Aquinas senior Andrew Skemp, who competed earlier in the 1,600. Skemp faded in this one and placed eighth, forcing Huffman to alter his race strategy.
“My plan was to follow Skemp out,” Huffman said. “He was going pretty slow off the start, so I figured I had to push the pace, because Skemp and (Durand’s) Parker Schneider just have incredible kicks. In the 1600, Schneider had a 58 the last 400 and Skemp had a 61. So my plan had been to really kick at 500 to go, and gap them, but they weren’t there and I tried it anyway, and I died pretty hard.
“The effort was good. My place, I wish it was better.”
Everybody on the 3,200 relay team had a good feeling after that race.
Nikolay led off and moved up from the back. He handed Brown the baton in top six position.
“We did get out strong,” Nikolay said. “I was in Lane 10. When I cut into Lane 1, I was second to last. I reeled myself in and felt really confident. My first 400 was fast and this was my best race ever in the 800.”
Brown had the relay as high as third place before handing it off to Knutson in fifth place.
“Coming in, I wasn’t sure where I was going to get (the baton),” Brown said. “I just had to go for it. Jack ran a really great first leg and put us in a great spot, and I was just like, one more guy, one more guy the whole way.”
Knutson was overtaken during his leg and slipped back to seventh, but maintained contact with the contenders well enough to give Huffman a chance.
“The track, my second lap around, my feet were burning,” Knutson said. “I’ve been eligible for the last two weeks. I ran in the conference meet and the JV conference meet. Those were my first and only two meets before the tournament (meets). So, it’s been a ride. I’ve been working hard, practicing. I told (Zach) before the race, I’ll try to give it to you in the best position I can. I may not be the fastest runner of all of us, but I’ll try my best to put him in a good position.”
Huffman made up 30 meters on the sixth place team and passed one anchor for good measure to move his team up one more spot on the podium.
“With about 400 left, I saw the guy in front of me falter, and I figured I had him,”Huffman said. “With a lap to go, I just focused on catching him. Another guy came after that. It felt good.”
Cambridge distance coach Mike Huffman enjoyed that anchor leg in particular.
“That’s my son,” coach Huffman said. “I’m proud of him.”
He praised the entire crew for exceeding expectations the last two meets.
“We were the tenth seed coming in and we finished fifth,” coach Huffman said. “My dream for those guys was to put it all together and run 8:36 and they ran 8:32. It was unbelievable. What a great deal. Three seniors with the team and they all go out on top. It was excellent. I couldn’t have been happier.
“Everything about this year was, let’s focus on the opportunities we have. We were the tenth seed at the sectional and ended up third. We come in tenth here, it’s our magical spot. I am so proud of the guys.”
It was a first time experience for all four runners, who ran for Cambridge/Deerfield’s state qualifying team in cross country this past fall.
“It’s definitely different (than state cross country),” Nikolay said. “It’s a different group of guys. We’re obviously competing against Deerfield in different events. It’s just a slightly different mental game. I know it’s a little more boring because you’re running in circles, but it’s still fun to get out here and be with the guys I’ve been with in school. It’s fun to get out here. Even after school let out, it was good bonding together. It was great to compete with these guys.”
Nikolay spent part of the alternate fall season and spring season competing in three different sports.
“This summer, I golfed, I played soccer and I ran track for a bit, so I had all three of those going on at once,” Nikolay said. So, it was kind of hectic for a little bit. It’s cool to finish everything off and end on a good note, because it was a pretty hectic spring. It was fun to be on the biggest stage to finish off my senior year.”
Brown also savored his first chance to compete in La Crosse.
“This was a lot of fun,” Brown said. “It was a great experience to be here. We were ready to compete. It was something we didn’t get last year. We had something to make up for last year, and just go for it.
“(Distance running), it’s been awesome. Running with the cross country and track teams has been an important part of high school for me. It’s been great.”
Huffman was glad to send the seniors off with medals.
“I’ve been running with these guys, all of them, for a long time,” Huffman said. “Jack, since middle school cross country, Liam all of high school cross country. High school, freshman year, I trained with them in the offseason. This is the team I wanted to be on.”
Palmyra-Eagle senior Eric Brahm made the most of his track and field season by earning a third place medal in the boys 100 meter dash in 11.75 seconds.
“Lots of people here,” Brahm said. “It’s very loud. My prelim was kind of stressful. I stiffened up, but in the second race, I was a little bit more loose.”
Aquinas senior Lucas Beck won the race in 11.45. Brahm had never faced any of the top three sprinters in the race before today.
“I was planning on getting first, but the wind was really bad,” Brahm said. “I’d never seen the two who went first and second.
“The season was pretty good. We had a lot better coach. He helped me get a lot better. I’d never really ran the 100 before. I was more of a 200 runner. I tried the 100 for the conference meet, because we were trying to do relays, too. So I just picked it up and it worked out.”
Cambridge had two throwers in the shot put place inside the top 10.
Ryan Lund finished eighth in the field with a toss of 46-11. Teammate Ezra Stein took 10th with a throw of 45-08.25.
The Blue Jays had another eighth-place finish when Jonathan Jones finished with a 12-6 in the pole vault.
Cambridge’s Dale Yerges earned a 14th-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17.66.
Blue Jay freshman Mara Brown competed in the Cambridge girls’ lone event as she took 12th overall (2:28.50) in the 800 meter run.
Brahm — along with teammates Dalton Metzdorf, Fischer Schneider and Joseph Brown — finished 14th in the 4x200 meter relay with a time 1:36.09. In the 4x400 meter relay, it was Schneider, Metzdorf, Dylan Agen and Jacob Stroh taking 15th place with a 3:42.34.
The Panther girls had two competitors at the state meet.
Lainey Fredrick placed 17th in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:04.66. It was the same placement for Ally Czeshinski in the 800 meter run. The senior clocked in at 2:31.16.
The Johnson Creek 4x200 relay team of Adriell Patterson, Denalyn Siewert, Brooklyn Patterson and Brittany Rue finished 14th in the event with a time of 1:52.46.
Adriell Patterson finished just two spots short of the podium in the 300 meter hurdles. Patterson took eighth with a time of 48.75.
