DEERFIELD — Cambridge’s boys track and field team won the Deerfield regional while the girls team finished tenth on Monday.
Top four finishers advanced to sectional competition.
Junior Zach Huffman won the 1,600 meter run in 5 minutes, 4.93 seconds and the 3,200 in 10:43.05.
Senior Spencer Davis won the discus (127 feet, 11 inches) while junior Eli Stein placed third (123-5).
Senior Ryan Lund won the shot put (46-8).
Senior Dale Yerges was second in the 110 high hurdles (16.12) and third in the 300 hurdles (42.69).
Senior Jonathan Jones was third in the pole vault (11-6).
Senior Liam Brown took second in the 3,200 in 11:08.90. Senior Jack Nikolay took second in the 1,600 (5:11.52).
The 3,200 relay team of Nikolay, Luke Knutson, Logan Knutson and senior Austin Trewyn-Colvin took second in 9:23.79. The 400 relay team of Jones, juniors Aiden Schroeder and Sully Schlieckau and senior Kris Holmes took second in 46.94.
Luke Knutson was fourth in the 800 in 2:14.95.
For the Blue Jay girls, freshman Mara Brown took second in the 400 (1:04.62) and the 800 (2:32.86) and fourth in the high jump (4-10). Sophomore Gillian Thompson was fourth in the 400 (1:06.49).
Johnson Creek’s girls took fourth with 66.5 points.
The 800 relay team of juniors Adriell Patterson and Denalyn Siewert and sophomores Brooklyn Patterson and Brittany Rue won in 1:53.11.
Rue won the high jump (4-11). Adriell Patterson won the 300 hurdles (50.97).
Sophomore Lillian Braun was fourth in the shot put (29- 3 1/2). The 3,200 relay team took fourth in 13:37.96.
The Palmyra-Eagle boys finished in fifth with 62 points.
Eric Brahm won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.22.
The 800-meter relay relay team of Joseph Brown, Fisher Schneider, Dalton Metzdorf and Brahm advanced to sectionals by winning their regional race with a time of 1:36.22.
The same group also finished first in the 400-meter relay with a 46.20.
The 1,600-meter relay team of Schneider, Metzdorf, Jacob Stroh and Dylan Agen took the top spot in the race with a 3:40.72.
Stroh also finished with a time of 2:10.67 in the 800-meter run.
Blake Isaacsen finished fourth in the 3,200-meter run with a 11:31.34.
The Panther girls took 10th with 34 points.
Fredrick Lainey earned regional champ honors with the top time in the 400-meter dash, clocking in at 1:03.64.
Michaela Jones was the runner-up in the 300-meter hurdles, finishing with a time of 52.03. Ally Czeshinski moved on to sectionals with a third-place finish in the 800-meter run, timing in at 2:33.46.
The relay team of Fredrick, Jones, Czeshinski and Stacey Johnson captured a regional title in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:33.04.
Team scores (boys): Cambridge 134.5; Cambria-Friesland/Randolph 95; Deerfield 78; Princeton/Green Lake 71; Palmyra-Eagle 62; Markesan 56; Fall River 49; Pardeeville 48.5; Rio 38; Madison Country Day 22; Waterloo 20; Johnson Creek 20.
Team scores (girls): Rio 115; Markesan 77; Deerfield 69.5; 4, Madison Country Day 67; 5, Johnson Creek 66.5; 6, Waterloo 48; 7, Princeton/Green Lake 45.5; 8, Cambria-Friesland/Randolph 45; Fall River 39; Cambridge 37.5; Palmyra-Eagle 34; Pardeeville 30.
