Johnson Creek senior setter Josey Whitehouse sets the ball during a Division 4 regional quarterfinal against University Lake School on Tuesday at JCHS. Whitehouse put up 25 assists for the Bluejays, who won in three sets.
Johnson Creek sophomore outside hitter Lainey Benz passes the ball while sophomore middle Natalie Frey follows the play during a Division 4 regional quarterfinal against University Lake School on Tuesday at JCHS. Benz had six kills for Johnson Creek in a 3-0 victory.
Johnson Creek sophomore outside hitter Dominique Patterson-Petty swings for a kill during a Division 4 regional quarterfinal against University Lake School on Tuesday at JCHS. Patterson-Petty finished with six kills as Johnson Creek won 25-12, 25-8, 25-6.
Johnson Creek sophomore middle Hailey Fincutter goes up for a block kill during a Division 4 regional quarterfinal against University Lake School on Tuesday at JCHS. Fincutter had six other kills for the Bluejays in a 3-0 victory.
Johnson Creek senior middle Kylie Hehr serves during a Division 4 regional quarterfinal against University Lake School on Tuesday at JCHS. Hehr served a team-high five aces including the clincher on match point.
Johnson Creek senior setter Josey Whitehouse sets the ball during a Division 4 regional quarterfinal against University Lake School on Tuesday at JCHS. Whitehouse put up 25 assists for the Bluejays, who won in three sets.
Johnson Creek sophomore outside hitter Lainey Benz passes the ball while sophomore middle Natalie Frey follows the play during a Division 4 regional quarterfinal against University Lake School on Tuesday at JCHS. Benz had six kills for Johnson Creek in a 3-0 victory.
Johnson Creek sophomore outside hitter Dominique Patterson-Petty swings for a kill during a Division 4 regional quarterfinal against University Lake School on Tuesday at JCHS. Patterson-Petty finished with six kills as Johnson Creek won 25-12, 25-8, 25-6.
Johnson Creek sophomore middle Hailey Fincutter goes up for a block kill during a Division 4 regional quarterfinal against University Lake School on Tuesday at JCHS. Fincutter had six other kills for the Bluejays in a 3-0 victory.
Johnson Creek senior middle Kylie Hehr serves during a Division 4 regional quarterfinal against University Lake School on Tuesday at JCHS. Hehr served a team-high five aces including the clincher on match point.
JOHNSON CREEK—Seventh-seeded Johnson Creek swept tenth-seeded University Lake School 25-12, 25-8, 25-6 in a Division 4 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday at Berres Fieldhouse.
Senior setter Josey Whitehouse put up 25 assists for the Bluejays (10-15). Sophomores Dominique Patterson-Petty, Lainey Benz and Hailey Fincutter each had six kills. Fincutter added one block. Senior middle Kylie Hehr served five aces, with the final one coming on match point.
Johnson Creek travels to face second-seeded Heritage Christian in a regional semifinal on Thursday.
“The Lady Jays are back on Thursday night and ready to play hard,” Johnson Creek volleyball coach Morgan Dunton said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.