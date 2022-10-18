JOHNSON CREEK—Seventh-seeded Johnson Creek swept tenth-seeded University Lake School 25-12, 25-8, 25-6 in a Division 4 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday at Berres Fieldhouse.

Senior setter Josey Whitehouse put up 25 assists for the Bluejays (10-15). Sophomores Dominique Patterson-Petty, Lainey Benz and Hailey Fincutter each had six kills. Fincutter added one block. Senior middle Kylie Hehr served five aces, with the final one coming on match point.

