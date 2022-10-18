LAKE MILLS—The second-seeded Lakeside Lutheran volleyball team swept 15th-seeded Jefferson 25-15, 25-18, 25-11 in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal at LLHS on Tuesday.
The Warriors (27-11) were led offensively by Grace Plitzuweit, who notched 13 kills while adding one block. Ella Schuetz chipped in six kills. Marissa Duddeck registered 1.5 blocks, while Olivia Bartels put up 27 assists. Cheyenne Johnson led Lakeside with seven aces and 18 digs.
For Jefferson, Ashlyn Enke had five kills and one block and Addison McMahon finished with 10 digs. Jaden Sikora registered 11 assists and Claudia Maze served two aces.
The Warriors host 10th-seeded Turner in Thursday’s regional semifinal.
MOUNT HOREB 3, LAKE MILLS 1
MOUNT HOREB—The 12th-seeded Lake Mills volleyball team lost to fifth-seeded Mount Horeb in four sets in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday.
The L-Cats finish the season 6-22.
The Vikings advance to play fourth-seeded Whitewater on Thursday.
BLUE JAYS FALL
MARSHALL—The sixth-seeded Cambridge volleyball team lost to third-seeded Marshall in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday.
The Blue Jays end the season 3-15.
The Cardinals travel to play second-seeded Horicon in Thursday’s regional semifinal.
PANTHERS FALL
KENOSHA—The 13th-seeded Palmyra-Eagle volleyball team lost to fourth-seeded Kenosha Christian Life in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday.
The Panthers finish the year 7-26.
KCL hosts fifth-seeded Dominican in Thursday’s regional semifinal.
