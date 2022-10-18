Warriors top Eagles
LAKE MILLS—The second-seeded Lakeside Lutheran volleyball team swept 15th-seeded Jefferson 25-15, 25-18, 25-11 in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal at LLHS on Tuesday.

The Warriors (27-11) were led offensively by Grace Plitzuweit, who notched 13 kills while adding one block. Ella Schuetz chipped in six kills. Marissa Duddeck registered 1.5 blocks, while Olivia Bartels put up 27 assists. Cheyenne Johnson led Lakeside with seven aces and 18 digs.

