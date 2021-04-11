WHITEWATER — The top-seeded Whippets swept Jefferson in a Division 1 regional semifinals and then topped Fort Atkinson in four sets in the regional final Saturday night.
The Whippets and Blackhawks split the first two sets before Whitewater won the third 28-26.
The third was nearly just as close, with Whitewater winning 25-23.
Kindyl Kilar led Whitewater with four aces and added 13 kills and 16 digs. Emme Bullis had 19 kills and 21 digs.
Whitewater (11-0) went into the regional ranked No. 6, while Fort Atkinson (9-2) was ranked No. 7.
In the regional semifinal, Whitewater took care of business against Jefferson with the Eagles just scoring a combined 33 points in the entire match. Bullis and Kilar had 13 and 12 kills, respectively. Cora Linos finished with 28 assists.
The Blackhawks beat Big Foot in straight sets to reach the regional final.
WHITEWATER 3, FORT ATKINSON 1
Fort Atkinson 22 25 26 23
Whitewater 25 21 28 25
Whitewater leaders: Aces — Kindyl Kilar 4. Kills — Emme Bullis 19, Kilar 13. Assists — Cora Linos 32. Digs — Bullis 21, Linos 16, Kilar 16.
WHITEWATER 3, JEFFERSON 0
Jefferson 8 8 17
Whitewater 25 25 25
Whitewater leaders: Aces — Kilar 3. Kills — Bullis 13, Kilar 12. Assists — Linos 28. Digs — Linos and Bullis, 5 each. Blocks — Kilar 1.
Madison Edgewood 3, Fort Atkinson 1
MIDDLETON — The Fort Atkinson boys volleyball team's season ended in a WIAA regional semifinal with a 25-12, 25-21, 15-25, 25-18 loss to Edgewood on Saturday.
Caden Klingbeil collected 11 kills for the Blackhawks, while Aidan McDonough recorded a team-high 25 assists. Dorian Burhans led Fort Atkinson in blocks with five and Klingbeil finished with a team-best four aces.
Columbus 3, Cambridge 0
COLUMBUS — The Blue Jays were swept in a WIAA Division 2 girls regional final Saturday against Columbus.
Cambridge (1-11) picked up its first victory of the season in the regional semifinal against Deerfield. The Blue Jays won the matchup 3-2.
