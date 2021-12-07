CAMBRIDGE -- Clayton Stenjem of Cambridge earned a fall victory at 106 over Micah Boggs of Watertown Luther Prep, earning the lone points for the Cambridge wrestling team in Tuesday's loss.

At 220, Gunner Sperle lost an 8-0 major decision to Chuy Medina. Joe Downing lost a 3-2 decision to Phil McCaskill at 160.

Tyce Bettenhausen was pinned at 126 by Caleb Wendland. Ivan Sopkovich was pinned by Paul Kuske at 152.

A double forfeit was issued at the 113, 120 and 138 weight classes. Luther Prep earned forfeit victories at 285, 132, 145, 182, 170 and 195. Watertown Luther Prep won the dual 55-6.

Recommended for you

Load comments