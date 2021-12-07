Wrestling: Blue Jays fall to Phoenix Dec 7, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CAMBRIDGE -- Clayton Stenjem of Cambridge earned a fall victory at 106 over Micah Boggs of Watertown Luther Prep, earning the lone points for the Cambridge wrestling team in Tuesday's loss.At 220, Gunner Sperle lost an 8-0 major decision to Chuy Medina. Joe Downing lost a 3-2 decision to Phil McCaskill at 160.Tyce Bettenhausen was pinned at 126 by Caleb Wendland. Ivan Sopkovich was pinned by Paul Kuske at 152.A double forfeit was issued at the 113, 120 and 138 weight classes. Luther Prep earned forfeit victories at 285, 132, 145, 182, 170 and 195. Watertown Luther Prep won the dual 55-6. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
