CEDAR GROVE — Cambridge’s wrestlers finished 15th with 164 points at the Rocket Scramble on Saturday.

Clayton Stenjem led the Blue Jays with a sixth place finish at 106. Stenjem (11-7) went 3-2 with two decisions and one major decision.

Ivan Sopkovich was tenth at 152 with two pins. Joe Downing was tenth at 160. Aiden Sperle took ninth at 170 with two pins. Jamayne Flom-Pressley was 12th at 220 with one pin.

Recommended for you

Load comments