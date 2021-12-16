Wrestling: Blue Jays knock off Bulldogs Dec 16, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CAMBRIDGE — Three pins and three forfeits earned Cambridge’s wrestlers a 36-18 victory over Pardeeville on Thursday.Aiden Sperle won by fall at 170 pounds, as did Gunnar Sperle at 195 and Jamayne Flom-Pressley at 220.CAMBRIDGE 36, PARDEEVILLE 18106 — Clayton Stenjem (C) received forfeit113 — Double Forfeit120 — Double Forfeit126 — Jackson Preston (P) pinned Tyce Bettenhausen (C) at 1:13132 — Aevri Ciha (C) received forfeit*138 — Double Forfeit145 — Double Forfeit152 — William Becker (P) pinned Ivan Sopkovich (C) at 0:39160 — Landon Wolff (P) pinned Joe Downing (C) at 5:01170 — Aiden Sperle (C) pinned Eyob Smith (P) at 0:54182 — Maverick Slaven (C) received forfeit195 — Gunnar Sperle (C) pinned Hunter McGuire (P) at 1:35220 — Jamayne Flom-Pressley (C) pinned Jake Gunderson (P) at 3:06285 — Double Forfeit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
