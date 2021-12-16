CAMBRIDGE — Three pins and three forfeits earned Cambridge’s wrestlers a 36-18 victory over Pardeeville on Thursday.

Aiden Sperle won by fall at 170 pounds, as did Gunnar Sperle at 195 and Jamayne Flom-Pressley at 220.

CAMBRIDGE 36, PARDEEVILLE 18

106 — Clayton Stenjem (C) received forfeit

113 — Double Forfeit

120 — Double Forfeit

126 — Jackson Preston (P) pinned Tyce Bettenhausen (C) at 1:13

132 — Aevri Ciha (C) received forfeit

*138 — Double Forfeit

145 — Double Forfeit

152 — William Becker (P) pinned Ivan Sopkovich (C) at 0:39

160 — Landon Wolff (P) pinned Joe Downing (C) at 5:01

170 — Aiden Sperle (C) pinned Eyob Smith (P) at 0:54

182 — Maverick Slaven (C) received forfeit

195 — Gunnar Sperle (C) pinned Hunter McGuire (P) at 1:35

220 — Jamayne Flom-Pressley (C) pinned Jake Gunderson (P) at 3:06

285 — Double Forfeit

Recommended for you

Load comments