JOHNSON CREEK — Heavyweight Kevin Morales scored two pins for Johnson Creek’s wrestlers, who finished 1-1 at their home triangular on Tuesday. The Bluejays defeated Palmyra-Eagle 30-6 and lost to Parkview 42-21. JOHNSON CREEK 30, PALMYRA-EAGLE 6 106 —William Mattert (JC) received forfeit 113 — Connor Gerstner (JC) received forfeit 120, 126, 132, 145, 152, 160, 182, 220 — Double Forfeit 138 — Noah Westrich (JC) received forfeit 170 — Domonic Raabe (JC) pinned Dylan Riener (PE) at 3:44 195 — Kurtis Frink (PE) pinned Cohen Schmidt (JC) at 0:32 285 — Kevin Morales (JC) pinned Jaime Guevera (PE) at 1:44 PARKVIEW 42, JOHNSON CREEK 21 106 — William Mattert (JC) received forfeit 113 — Connor Gerstner (JC) dec. Connor Flippin (P) 5-3 120 — Double Forfeit 126 — Ian Suer (P) received forfeit 132 — Evan Suer (P) received forfeit 138 — Camron Duncan (P) pinned Noah Westrich (JC) at 0:31 145 — Jayden Anderson (P) received forfeit 152 — Jean-Luc Cramer (P) received forfeit 160 — Double Forfeit 170 — Sam Schwengels (P) pinned Domonic Raabe (JC) at 1:14 182 — Double Forfeit 195 — Cohen Schmidt (JC) received forfeit 220 — Wesley Egan (P) received forfeit 285 — Kevin Morales (JC) pinned Brennen Brewster (P) at 0:34
