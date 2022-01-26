Wrestling: Bluejays get four pins, double up Demons Jan 26, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JOHNSON CREEK — Four pins in six matches wrestled gave Johnson Creek a 24-12 Trailways South win over Deerfield on Tuesday.Winning by fall for the Bluejays were William Mattert at 106 pounds, Domonic Raabe at 160, Cohen Schmidt at 220 and Kevin Morales at heavyweight.JOHNSON CREEK 24, DEERFIELD 12*106 — William Mattert (JC) pinned Evan Grosvold (D) at 1:04113 — Double Forfeit, 126, 132, 145, 152, 170, 182, 195 — Double forfeit120 — Hayden Frazer (D) pinned Connor Gerstner (JC) at 2:30)138 — Bryce Eickhoff (D) pinned Noah Westrich (JC) at 1:46)160 — Domonic Raabe (JC) pinned Hunter Milanowski (D) at 1:23)220 — Cohen Schmidt (JC) pinned William Brattlie (D) at 3:02285 — Kevin Morales (JC) pinned Xavier Valdes (D) at 0:39 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
