Bluejays outwrestle Demons

JOHNSON CREEK — Four pins in six matches wrestled gave Johnson Creek a 24-12 Trailways South win over Deerfield on Tuesday.

Winning by fall for the Bluejays were William Mattert at 106 pounds, Domonic Raabe at 160, Cohen Schmidt at 220 and Kevin Morales at heavyweight.

JOHNSON CREEK 24, DEERFIELD 12

*106 — William Mattert (JC) pinned Evan Grosvold (D) at 1:04

113 — Double Forfeit, 126, 132, 145, 152, 170, 182, 195 — Double forfeit

120 — Hayden Frazer (D) pinned Connor Gerstner (JC) at 2:30)

138 — Bryce Eickhoff (D) pinned Noah Westrich (JC) at 1:46)

160 — Domonic Raabe (JC) pinned Hunter Milanowski (D) at 1:23)

220 — Cohen Schmidt (JC) pinned William Brattlie (D) at 3:02

285 — Kevin Morales (JC) pinned Xavier Valdes (D) at 0:39

