Wrestling: Cambridge records five pins in close victory over Lakeside nateg Jan 17, 2023 3 hrs ago LAKE MILLS -- Cambridge edged host Lakeside Lutheran 42-39 in a nonconference wrestling dual on Tuesday.The Blue Jays won five of the seven matches wrestled via fall.Clayton Stenjem (113 pounds), Mason Sonnenberg (126), Tyce Bettenhausen (138), Owain Nelles (152) and Joe Downing (195) recorded pinfalls for Cambridge.For Lakeside, which received five forfeits, Sam Schmidt earned a 7-6 decision over Aiden Sperle at 160 Colten Schultz won by fall at 170 against Sam Hanson in 2 minutes, 36 seconds. CAMBRIDGE 42, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 39106: Brayden Luebke (LL) received forfeit113: Clayton Stenjem (CAMB) pinned Caleb Studnicka at 1:13120: Owen Fleming (LL) received forfeit126: Mason Sonnenberg (CAMB) pinned Hunter Sommer at 1:32132: Zach Hallman (LL) received forfeit138: Tyce Bettenhausen (CAMB) pinned Gabe Weidner at 2:17145: James Monday (LL) received forfeit152: Owain Nelles (CAMB) pinned Ryan Schultz at 1:28160: Sam Schmidt (LL) dec. Aiden Sperle 7-6*170: Colten Schultz (LL) pinned Sam Hanson at 2:36182: Gunnar Sperle (CAMB) received forfeit195: Joe Downing (CAMB) pinned Sabastian Murray at 0:57220: Jamayne Flom-Pressley (CAMB) received forfeit285: Corban Meyer (LL) received forfeit
