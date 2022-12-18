MOUNT HOREB — Connor Friend won the 132-pound weight class to lead Whitewater’s wrestlers to a fourth place finish at the Mount Horeb Invitational on Saturday.
Friend (15-3) earned a 15-0 technical fall over Merrills Brett Suchocki, then pinned Johnson Creek’s Luke Hartz in 3 minutes, 8 seconds in the finals.
CJ Tomomitsu placed second at 126. Tomomitsu (15-3) went 3-1 with two pins. Victor Hernandez also wrestled at 126 and placed third. Hernandez (6-3) went 3-1 with two pins.
Payton Lyon went 2-2 with two pins and placed fourth at 182 to improve to 12-6.
Jasen Porras (106) placed fifth. Aaron Porras (160) finished 4-1 with three pins to place fifth and improved to 13-5.
Jason Villegas (113) went 3-2 with one decision to place sixth. He improved to 11-7. Traysen Thomason (138) went 3-2 with one pin and one decision to place sixth. He is now 11-7.
Jarvis Porcaro (120) had one pin and placed seventh. He is currently 10-7.
Odair Porras went 2-3 with one decision and placed eighth at 145. Keenan Sheffield also wrestled at 145 and had one pin. Nathan Black went 3-2 with two pins and placed sixth at 152. Hector Arnodo went 2-3 with two pins and placed eighth at 220.
HARTZ LEADS BLUEJAYS
Luke Hartz placed second in the 132-pound weight class to lead Johnson Creek’s wrestlers to a 12th place finish overall at the Mount Horeb Invitational.
Hartz went 3-1 with one pin and one decision.
Taylor Joseph took fourth at 160. He finished 2-2 with one pin.
Connor Gerstner took sixth at 120, finishing 3-2 with two pins.
Trent Myers finished seventh at 126. Gurinderpal Khasria took seventh at 195. He finished 3-2 with two pins and one decision.
Domonic Raabe placed eighth at 170. He finished 2-3 with one technical fall. Cohen Schmidt had one pin at 220.
RIENER LEADS PANTHERS
Palmyra-Eagle’s Dylan Riener placed eighth at 182. Riener (10-8) finished 2-3 with two pins.
Team scores: Fennimore 272.5, Merrill 211.5, Parkview/Albany 151.5, Whitewater 128.5, Poynette 120, Brodhead/Juda 115.5, Mount Horeb 111, Rio/CF/Fall River/Randolph 82, Verona 78, Madison Memorial 74, Pecatonica/Argyle 69, Johnson Creek 62.5, Madison West 38, Arrowhead 33, Palmyra-Eagle 8
