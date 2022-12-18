Whippets 4th at Mount Horeb

MOUNT HOREB — Connor Friend won the 132-pound weight class to lead Whitewater’s wrestlers to a fourth place finish at the Mount Horeb Invitational on Saturday.

Friend (15-3) earned a 15-0 technical fall over Merrills Brett Suchocki, then pinned Johnson Creek’s Luke Hartz in 3 minutes, 8 seconds in the finals.

