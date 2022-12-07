Wrestling: Lakeside Lutheran goes 0-2 at LPS triangular Dec 7, 2022 16 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Lakeside Lutheran’s Colton Schultz pinned Luther Prep’s Phil McCaskill in the 160-pound match between the two teams on Tuesday at LPS. Kevin Wilson Buy Now Luther Prep's Silas Hillmer pinned Lakeside Lutheran's Ryan Schultz in the 152-pound match between the two teams on Tuesday at LPS. Kevin Wilson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WATERTOWN—Lakeside Lutheran’s wrestling team went 0-2 at a triangular hosted by Luther Prep on Tuesday.The Warriors fell to LPS 51-30 and got beat 42-36 by Lake Country Lutheran.Colton Schultz recorded two pins for Lakeside at 160 on the night. Dane McIlvain had one pin and received a forfeit at 138.LAKE COUNTRY 42, LAKESIDE 36106—Luebke (LL) pinned Wiedel (LCL) at :48113—Ramage (LCL) pinned Studnicka (LL) at 2:10120—LCL received forfeit126—Hallman (LL) received forfeit132—Buccholz (LCL) pinned Sommer (LL) at 3:40138—McIlvain (LL) received forfeit145 —Vandres (LCL) pined Rabehl (LL) at 5:05152—R. Schultz (LL) pinned Henderson (LCL) at 1:59160—C. Schultz (LL) pinned Zur (LCL) at 1:45170—Waltersdorf (LCL) pinned Winters (LL) at 3:13182—Dobson (LCL) received forfeit195—Murray (LL) pinned Neff (LCL) at 1:14220—Grooms (LCL) received forfeit285—Double forfeitLUTHER PREP 51, LAKESIDE 30106—Goezler (LP) pinned Luebke (LL) at 3:25113—Studnicka (LL) recieved forfeit120—Lake (LP) received forfeit126—Hallman (LL) received forfeit132—Kehren (LP) pinned Sommer (LL) at 3:08138—McIlvain (LL) pinned Soloviyov (LP) at 3:01145—Rabehl (LL) pinned Sullivan (LP) at 5:50152—Hillmer (LP) pinned R. Schultz (LL) at 3:54160—C. Schultz (LL) pinned McCaskill (LP) at :51170—Hansen (LP) dec. Winters (LL) 7-2182—Winkel (LP) received forfeit195—Medina (LP) received forfeit220—Hong-Mitchell (LP) received forfeit285—Durkee (LP) received forfeit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
