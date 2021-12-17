Wrestling: Marshall defeats Lake Mills Dec 17, 2021 30 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LAKE MILLS — Marshall won all four matches wrestled in a 42-24 victory over Lake Mills on Thursday.The L-Cats won four matches by forfeit. They compete next at the Mid-States Classic.MARSHALL 42, LAKE MILLS 24106 — Double Forfeit113 — Ethan Evenson (LM) received forfeit120 — Tucker Cobb (M) received forfeit126 — Tyler Petersen (M) pinned Charlie Ripp (LM) at 1:49132 — Drew Johnson (M) received forfeit138 — Kody Finke (M) received forfeit145 — Kasey Finke (M) over Juan Hildago Dumandz (LM) at 2:05152 — Eddy Eveland (LM) received forfeit160 — Nathan Hahn (LM) received forfeit170 — Cooper Murphy (LM) received forfeit182 — Turner Cobb (M) pinned Kevin Georgiles-Juul (LM) at 1:24*195 — Double Forfeit220 — Grant Chadwick (M) pinned Gibson Hale (LM) at 0:25285 — Double Forfeit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.