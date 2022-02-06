TRAILWAYS WRESTLING Wrestling: Morales leads Bluejays to fifth place finish at Trailways tournament Feb 6, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MARKESAN — Heavyweight Kevin Morales won his weight class to lead Johnson Creek’s wrestlers to a fifth place finish at the Trailways Conference tournament on Saturday.Morales (15-2) pinned Parkview’s Brennen Brewster in 2 minutes, 56 seconds and Princeton/Green Lake’s Sean Bollinger at 1:56 of the finals to take the title.William Mattert (106) and Domonic Raabe (160) each placed third for the Bluejays. Mattert (7-2) finished 3-1 with two decisions. Raabe (11-6) finished 3-1 with three pins.Connor Gerstner placed fourth at 113, finishing 2-2 with one major decision to improve to 12-11.Gurianderpal Khasria (182) placed fifth, going 2-2 with two pins. Cohen Schmidt also placed fifth at 195.Palmyra-Eagle placed tenth, led by Kurtis Frink’s third place finish at 182. Frank (13-7) finished 3-1 with one pin and one decision.Dylan Riener (170) and Jamie Guevara (285) each took fifth.Team scores: Horicon 192, Markesan 192, Parkview 124, Princeton/Green Lake 93, Johnson Creek 79, Pardeeville 77.5, Rio/CF/Fall River/Randloph 74.5, Dodgeland 51, Deerfield 47, Palmyra-Eagle 22, Lourdes/Valley Christian 21.5, Hustisford 20.5, Oakfield 16 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.