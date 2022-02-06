MARKESAN — Heavyweight Kevin Morales won his weight class to lead Johnson Creek’s wrestlers to a fifth place finish at the Trailways Conference tournament on Saturday.

Morales (15-2) pinned Parkview’s Brennen Brewster in 2 minutes, 56 seconds and Princeton/Green Lake’s Sean Bollinger at 1:56 of the finals to take the title.

William Mattert (106) and Domonic Raabe (160) each placed third for the Bluejays. Mattert (7-2) finished 3-1 with two decisions. Raabe (11-6) finished 3-1 with three pins.

Connor Gerstner placed fourth at 113, finishing 2-2 with one major decision to improve to 12-11.

Gurianderpal Khasria (182) placed fifth, going 2-2 with two pins. Cohen Schmidt also placed fifth at 195.

Palmyra-Eagle placed tenth, led by Kurtis Frink’s third place finish at 182. Frank (13-7) finished 3-1 with one pin and one decision.

Dylan Riener (170) and Jamie Guevara (285) each took fifth.

Team scores: Horicon 192, Markesan 192, Parkview 124, Princeton/Green Lake 93, Johnson Creek 79, Pardeeville 77.5, Rio/CF/Fall River/Randloph 74.5, Dodgeland 51, Deerfield 47, Palmyra-Eagle 22, Lourdes/Valley Christian 21.5, Hustisford 20.5, Oakfield 16

