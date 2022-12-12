Whippet wrestlers 4th at home meet

WHITEWATER—Four Whitewater wrestlers placed third individually to lead the Whippets to a fourth place finish at the Whitewater Invitational on Saturday.

Jason Villegas (113) went 4-1 with one pin and improved to 7-5. CJ Tomomitsu (126) also went 4-1 with two pins and one decision to improve to 10-2. Connor Friend (132) finished 4-1 with one pin, one decision and one major decision to improve to 9-3. Payton Lyon (182) went 4-1 with three pins to improve to 8-4.

