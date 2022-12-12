WHITEWATER—Four Whitewater wrestlers placed third individually to lead the Whippets to a fourth place finish at the Whitewater Invitational on Saturday.
Jason Villegas (113) went 4-1 with one pin and improved to 7-5. CJ Tomomitsu (126) also went 4-1 with two pins and one decision to improve to 10-2. Connor Friend (132) finished 4-1 with one pin, one decision and one major decision to improve to 9-3. Payton Lyon (182) went 4-1 with three pins to improve to 8-4.
Placing fourth for the Whippets were Jasen Porras (106), Trayson Thomason (138), Aaron Porras (160) and heavyweight Richard Franco.
Jasen Porras had two pins and improved to 5-2. Thomason went 3-2 with three pins to improve to 8-4. Porras (8-4) went 3-2 with one pin and one major decision. Franco went 3-2 with two pins.
Deavion Olson went 3-2 with two pins for a fifth place finish at heavyweight.
Jarvis Parcaro (120) went 2-3 with one pin and placed sixth. He is currently 7-5. Keegan Sheffield scored one pin and placed sixth at 145. Sebastian Cuellar (152) had one pin and placed sixth while improving to 7-5. JJ Gonzalez (170) placed sixth with one decision. Jesus Barajas (170) went 2-3 with two points and placed seventh.
BURLING LEADS L-CATS
Owen Burling’s second place finish at 170 pounds led Lake Mills to an eighth place finish at the Whitewater Invitational on Saturday.
Burling (8-2) recorded four pins to reach the finals, where he lost by fall to Riverdale’s Rylee Wanek in 5 minutes, 10 seconds.
Ethan Evenson was fourth at 120. Evenson (6-4) went 2-3 with one pin and one decision. Eddy Eveland placed fifth at 160. Eveland (6-3) finished 3-2 with two pins and one decision. Thomas Cassady went 3-2 and placed fifth at 220. Cassady (7-2) scored three pins.
Hayden O’Conner finished eighth at 145. Gibson Hale placed seventh at 195. Mason Spaeth finished ninth. Mason Wollin went 3-2 with two pins and placed ninth at 138.
Heavyweight Marshall Spaeth had one pin and placed 11th. Kevin Georgiles-Juul placed 11th at 152.
NEENAH—Johnson Creek’s wrestlers placed 14th with 43 points at the Neenah Invitational on Friday.
Connor Gerstner placed fifth at 120 pounds to lead the Bluejays. Gerstner (5-2) finished 2-2 with one decision and one technical fall.
Taylor Joseph had two pins and one technical fall at 160 to improve to 7-2. Domonic Raabe went 2-3 with two pins at 170 and is currently 6-4. Cohen Schmidt (195), Silas Hartz (220) and heavyweight Logan Zerbe each had one pin.
