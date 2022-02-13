KENOSHA — Johnson Creek senior heavyweight Kevin Morales won his weight class to lead the Bluejays at the Kenosha Christian Life sectional on Saturday.
Morales (19-2) pinned Kenosha St. Joseph’s Danny Vo at 1 minute, 51 seconds of the quarterfinals, then stuck St. John’s Colin Bonaccorsi at 1:13 of the finals.
Also advancing with second place finishes were William Mattert (106) and Domonic Raabe (160). Mattert (8-3) qualified out of a two-man bracket, having lost his finals match by fall. Raabe (13-7) won a 10-0 major decision over Living Word Lutheran’s Roland Gutknecht in the semifinals, lost by fall to St. Joseph’s Jayden Gordon in the finals and advanced by rule over Gutknecht.
Ending their seasons were Noah Westrich (138), Gurianderpal Khasria (182) and Cohen Schmidt (195), who placed third; and Connor Gerstner (113), who placed fourth.
Palmyra-Eagle’s Kurtis Frink advanced with a second place finish at 182. Frink (16-9) pinned Khasria at 27 seconds of the semifinals, lost by fall in the title match and advanced by rule over Khasria.
Teresa Guevara (126) placed third. Dylan Riener (170) was fourth. Jaime Guevara (285) took fifth.
Morales, Mattert, Raabe and Frink compete at the Markesan sectional next Saturday.
Team scores: Kenosha Christian Life 233, Kenosha St. Joseph 199, St. John’s 118, Johnson Creek 97, Living Word Lutheran 57, Palmyra-Eagle 41
