Wrestling: Warriors lose to Rio co-op Dec 4, 2021 Dec 4, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LAKE MILLS — Elijah Vik won by fall at 106 pounds for Lakeside Lutheran’s only mat victory in a 45-36 loss to Rio/Cambria-Friesland/Fall River/Randolph on Friday.The Warriors received five forfeits in the lower weights.RIO CO-OP 45, LAKESIDE 36106 — Elijah Vik (LL) pinned Hassan Samir (RCRFRR) at 3:25113 — James Santiago (LL) received forfeit120 — Hunter Sommer(LL) received forfeit126 — Dane McIlvain (LL) received forfeit132 — Markus Rabehl (LL) received forfeit138 — Noah Weidner (LL) received forfeit145 — Alex Yelk (RCRFRR) pinned Sam Schmidt at 1:25*152 — Calan Purvis (RCRFRR) dec Isaac Winters 9-4160 — Logan Olmsted (RCRFRR) pinned Crandon Dwyer (LL) at 1:40170 — Dayton Epps (RCRFRR) received forfeit182 — Colten Pergande (RCRFRR) received forfeit195 — Makayla Head (RCRFRR) received forfeit220 — Joseph LaRoche (RCRFRR) received forfeit285 — Emmanuel Kingston (RCRFRR) pinned Alex Isham (LL) at :43 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.