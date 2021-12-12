WHITEWATER — Carter Friend improved to 11-0 on the season with a first place finish at 170 pounds at the Whitewater Invitational, where the host Whippets earned a fourth place finish with 170.5 points.
Friend rang up five first period pins. He stuck Riverdale’s Dreyton Deglow in 1:11, Lake Mills’ Cooper Murphy in :31, Kenosha Bradford’s Eli Douglas in 1:34, Waupun’s Jaron McLinn in :29 and Beloit Turner’s Carlos Ramirez at 1:05 of the title match.
Mason Deporter also won his weight class at 220. Deporter (10-1) also pinned out, sticking Janesville Craig’s Patrick Jones at 3:01, Lake Mills’ Gibson Hale at 1:25, Riverdale’s Caleb Williamsson at :27, Whitewater teammate Armando Villareal at 1:03 and Verona’s Adam Murphy at 5:23 of the title match.
Cooper Friend placed second at 126. Friend (8-3) went 3-1 with one pin, one major decision and one decision.
Hector Arnodo (195) placed third. Arnodo (7-4) finished 4-1 with one pin, two major decisions and one decision.
Aaron Porras (152) and Jason Villegas (113) also took third. Porras (4-2) went 3-2 with two decisions.
Marcus Deporter (145) placed fourth. Deporter (7-4) finished 2-3 with one pin and one technical fall.
CJ Tomomitsu (120) was fifth. Tomomitsu (8-3) was 4-1 with three pins and one decision.
Villareal was fifth at 220 with three pins. Heavyweight Leo Ortiz also finished fifth with one pin.
Victor Hernandez (132) and Sebastian Cuellar (160) both took sixth. Cuellar went 3-2 with two pins and one decision. Hernandez went 1-3 with one pin.
Jesus Barajas (160) placed seventh, finishing 2-3 with two pins. Mason Nobs (182) placed eighth with one pin.
Tindell leads L-Cats
Jordan Tindell won his weight class at 195 pounds to lead Lake Mills to an eighth place finish at the Whitewater Invitational on Saturday.
Tindell (10-1) pinned Janesville Craig’s Gavin Bailey in 2 minutes, 34 seconds, earned a 4-2 overtime decision over Kenosha Bradford’s Thomas Reilly, won an 8-0 major decision over Waupun’s Garret Glewen and won a rematch with Reilly in the title match by a 10-8 decision.
Ben Buchholtz (182) placed fourth. Buchholtz (6-4) went 3-2 with three pins.
Charlie Ripp (120, Judan Holdalgo Dumandz (145), Nathan Hahn (160) and Cooper Murphy (170) each placed eighth. Ripp scored one pin.
Eddy Eveland (152) and Gibson Hale (220) each took ninth. Eveland scored one pin.
Kevin Georgiles-Juul was tenth at 182.
Team scores: Janesville Craig 194.5, Beloit Turner 190.5, Riverdale 187.5, Whitewater 170.5, Verona 168, Waupun 160, Kenosha Bradford 109.5, Lake Mills 61, Greenfield 35
