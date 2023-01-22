MONROE -- Whitewater's wrestling team placed fourth with 140 points at Saturday's Monroe Invitational.
The Whippets had eight finishes of fourth or better.
Sebastian Cuellar (15-6) placed second at 152 pounds. He stuck Delavan-Darien's John Fusco at 1:31 in the quarterfinals, pinned Monroe's Christian Schuh in 1:25 in the semifinals and lost by fall to Clinton's Cody Sullivan in 4:34 in the first-place match.
Aaron Porras (23-9) finished second at 160. He stuck Beloit Memorial's Joshua Perez in 2:31 in the quarters, pinned Cuba City's Landon Busch in 4:54 in the semis and lost by fall to Janesville Parker's Cayden Brandenburg in 2:50 in the championship match.
Connor Friend (25-7) went 2-1 with a decision to take third at 132.
Traysen Thomason (19-11) went 3-1 with one pin and two decisions to finish third at 138.
Jason Villegas (17-12) went 2-2 with two pins to take fourth at 113.
Jarvis Porcaro (16-16) went 2-2 with one pin and one decision to finish fourth at 120.
CJ Tomomitsu (22-7) went 2-2 with one pin and one decision to take fourth at 126.
Payton Lyon (17-10) went 1-2 with a decision to place fourth at 182.
Avi Kalra (4-6) went 2-2 with two pins to finish fifth at 195.
L-CATS 10TH
Lake Mills' wrestling team scored 66 points to place 10th, earning four finishes of fourth or higher.
Owen Burling (21-7) placed second at 170 pounds. He stuck Whitewater's Max Babcock in 1:09 in the quarterfinals, won a 5-2 decision against Clinton's DJ Vernon in the semifinals and lost a 3-2 decision to Janesville Parker's Elija Thurman in the championship match.
Ethan Evenson (16-9) went 3-1 with two pins to finish third at 120.
Eddy Eveland (17-12) went 3-1 with two pins and one decision to place third at 160.
Thomas Cassady (17-10) went 2-2 with two pins to place fourth at 220.
Team scores: Janesville Parker 212.5, Parkview/Albany 156, Monroe 152.5, Whitewater 140, Belmont/Platteville 124.5, Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern 118.5, Clinton 99, Beloit Memorial 82, Delavan-Darien 78.5, Lake Mills 66.
