Jefferson’s Ayianna Johnson announced her commitment to the University of Minnesota for women’s basketball late last week.
Johnson, a dynamic 6-foot-3 forward/center, originally signed with West Virginia University in Nov. 2022.
The Mountaineers at the time were coached by Dawn Plitzuweit, who left Morgantown after going 19-12 in her one season at the helm to become the head coach of the Golden Gophers.
Johnson announced her decision on Twitter recently, stating “Gopher nation lets ride” along with a photo of her wearing the team’s trademark gold uniforms with maroon trim.
The Minnesota women’s basketball Twitter page welcomed Johnson with a post reading “Dynamic, high energy and ALWAYS in attack mode. Ayianna Johnson is going to be a FORCE in the Twin Cities with the Gophers!”
Minnesota went 11-19 last season, including 4-14 in Big Ten Conference games, under Lindsay Whalen, a former WNBA player who guided the program for five seasons before stepping down in March.
Plitzuweit, a West Bend native, also has prior head coaching stops at South Dakota (2016-22), Northern Kentucky (2012-16) and Grand Valley State (2002-07) plus was an assistant at Michigan (2017-12), Green Bay (1998-02) and Michigan Tech (1995-98), where she played for four seasons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.