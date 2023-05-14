Ayianna Johnson
Buy Now

Jefferson’s Ayianna Johnson competes in the discus during the Rock Valley Conference Meet at Big Foot High School in Walworth on Saturday. Johnson took first place with a throw of 132 feet, 4 inches. She also won the shot put with a distance of 39 feet, 7 inches.

 Anthony Wahl

WALWORTH -- Jefferson senior Ayianna Johnson swept the girls throwing events at the Rock Valley Conference meet for the third consecutive year on Saturday at Big Foot High School.

Johnson, who has seven career conference championships to her name including one in the triple jump last season, threw the discus 132 feet, 4 inches and the shot put 39 feet, 7 inches en route to being selected by the conference's coaches as the field MVP of the meet. She won the discus by 27 feet, 1 inch and the shot put by three feet, nine 1/2 inches.

Load comments