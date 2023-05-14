Jefferson’s Ayianna Johnson competes in the discus during the Rock Valley Conference Meet at Big Foot High School in Walworth on Saturday. Johnson took first place with a throw of 132 feet, 4 inches. She also won the shot put with a distance of 39 feet, 7 inches.
WALWORTH -- Jefferson senior Ayianna Johnson swept the girls throwing events at the Rock Valley Conference meet for the third consecutive year on Saturday at Big Foot High School.
Johnson, who has seven career conference championships to her name including one in the triple jump last season, threw the discus 132 feet, 4 inches and the shot put 39 feet, 7 inches en route to being selected by the conference's coaches as the field MVP of the meet. She won the discus by 27 feet, 1 inch and the shot put by three feet, nine 1/2 inches.
Johnson added a fifth place finish in the long jump (16 1/4) and sixth place showing in the 200-meter dash in 27.25 seconds for Jefferson's girls, who scored 68 points to finished tied for fourth.
Senior Jocelyn Ramirez took third in the 3,200 in 12:24.
Senior Emma Riedl finished third in the 300 hurdles in 49.97.
Senior Alex Ostopowicz was fourth in the pole vault (8-6).
The 3,200 relay team of freshman Maddie Dehnert, sophomore Olivia Jennrich, senior Lauren Kopelke and Ramirez took third in 10:38. The 1,600 relay team of sophomore Mackenzie Denton, Jennrich, freshman Addy Nelson and Riedl took fourth in 4:29.
Jefferson's boys scored 21 points, finishing 10th.
Junior Lucas Frank was fifth in the long jump (18-9 1/2).
The 800 relay team of sophomore Ryan Haffelder, senior Austin Gotto, freshman Jake Kerkenbush and senior Jackson Horton placed fourth in 1:39.
The Eagles' Division 2 regional is at Waupun High School on Monday, May 22.
Team scores - girls: McFarland 133, Whitewater 104, Brodhead/Juda 88, Jefferson 68, Clinton 68, East Troy 55, Evansville 53, Edgerton 49, Beloit Turner 48, Big Foot 36
Team scores - boys: McFarland 129.5, Whitewater 121, East Troy 72, Clinton 71, Edgerton 65, Evansville 61, Brodhead/Juda 59, Big Foot 56.5, Beloit Turner 46, Jefferson 21
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.