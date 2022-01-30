Jefferson’s Tatiana Rios keeps New London’s Zaylie Reimer to the mat at the 2022 WIAA State Girls Individual Wrestling Tournament on Saturday in La Crosse. Rios placed fourth at 120 pounds, finishing 3-2 with two pins.
Cambridge's Aevri Ciha (top) rolls into position against Shayla Diaz of Marinette at the 2022 WIAA State Girls Individual Wrestling Tournament on Saturday. Ciha pinned Marninette at 1:40 and took third in the 132-pound weight class, finishing 3-1 with two pins.
Whitewater's Ashly Xochipa (top) attempts to pin Madeline Eggerichs of Holmen at the WIAA State Girls Wrestling Tournament in La Crosse on Saturday. Xochipa earned a pin over Eggerichs at 1:15 and went 3-2 with three pins in the 132-pound weight class.
Jefferson’s Tatiana Rios keeps New London’s Zaylie Reimer to the mat at the 2022 WIAA State Girls Individual Wrestling Tournament on Saturday in La Crosse. Rios placed fourth at 120 pounds, finishing 3-2 with two pins.
Cambridge's Aevri Ciha (top) rolls into position against Shayla Diaz of Marinette at the 2022 WIAA State Girls Individual Wrestling Tournament on Saturday. Ciha pinned Marninette at 1:40 and took third in the 132-pound weight class, finishing 3-1 with two pins.
Whitewater's Ashly Xochipa (top) attempts to pin Madeline Eggerichs of Holmen at the WIAA State Girls Wrestling Tournament in La Crosse on Saturday. Xochipa earned a pin over Eggerichs at 1:15 and went 3-2 with three pins in the 132-pound weight class.
LA CROSSE — Jefferson senior Sofia Brynman-Metcalf won the 126-pound weight class to lead area athletes at the inaugural WIAA Girls Individual State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday.
Brynman-Metcalf (9-0) pinned the field with only one match going longer than the opening seconds of the first period.
She stuck Waunakee’s Katelyn Ottosen in :20, Whitnall/Greendale’s Brook Harstvedt at :19, Waterloo’s Cassandra Valle in :15 and capped the day with a fall over Boyceville’s Emma Gruenhagen at 2:40.
Tatiana Rios earned a fourth place finish for Jefferson at 120, finishing 3-2 with two pins. Rebecca Wolfe finished 0-2 at 152 for the Eagles.
“All three girls headed up to the inaugural WIAA girls state tournament with dreams of making history,” Jefferson co-wrestling coach Devin Weber said. “They all did simply by competing.
“Rebecca wrestled hard and lost a close second match. Tia gave the eventual champ a run for her money and ultimately finished fourth.
“Sofia set history in being not only one of the first ever girls WIAA state champions, but also as Jefferson High School’s first ever wrestling state champion. Sofia had a clear goal to win it all after a season of injuries and the adversity that came with them.
She did just that and etched her name in stone. She has worked hard her entire life and we are all blessed to be a part of her accomplishment.”
Cambridge’s Aevri Ciha went 3-1 with two pins and won a 6-5 decision over Middleton’s Mattie Papenthien in the third-place match at 132.
Whitewater’s Ashly Xochipa went 3-2 with three pins at 132.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.