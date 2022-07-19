Jefferson's Lehman plays on South team at WFCA All-Star Game; North prevailed 21-20 Jul 19, 2022 14 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OSHKOSH — Jefferson graduate Brady Lehman played on the South team in the 2022 Large School WFCA All-Star Game contested Saturday at Titan Stadium.The North team won 21-20. The North teams also won the eight-player and small-school contests.Lehman, who will play collegiately at the University of North Dakota, made one tackle for the South squad.The North team produced the go-ahead score with 2 minutes, 43 seconds left in the game as Riley Warzynski found Patrick Lippe for a 14-yard touchdown.The South team had two chances to answer, coming up empty both occasions. An interception by Jackson Schooley helped thwart one of the drives.This annual senior All-Star event also functions as a fundraiser for the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. Coaches and players raised in excess of $350,000 this year.Sports Editor's note: In Monday's edition, an article ran in the sports section which incorrectly listed Lehman as playing for the North team. Here is a corrected version. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
