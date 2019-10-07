JOHNSON CREEK — Marc Blakeley still remembers walking off the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point to win the regionals his senior year.
Blakeley owns more than a dozen records in the Augustana baseball record book and for his efforts he was added to the Tribe of Vikings Hall of Fame on Saturday, October 5. Blakeley currently serves as an assistant coach for the Johnson Creek football team and is the varsity coach of the Johnson Creek baseball team.
Now that Blakeley is a coach, he said he looks at his career through different eyes. It’s the wins that stick out most.
“I didn’t know I was part of the most wins until I was called to be inducted (into the Hall of Fame),” Blakeley said. “That’s one, as a team person especially now as a coach, that’s something that I’m really proud of.”
In his senior year, Blakeley scored 59 runs, hit for a .389 average and stole 26 bases. The 26 stolen bases tied a school record and the 59 runs scored was one fewer than the record he set as a junior.
Blakeley set eight career records and seven single-season records in his time at Augustana. Blakeley maintains the all-time lead in games played (173), games started (170), at-bats (671), runs (206), hits (258), total bases (367), stolen bases (78) and sacrifice flies (16).
He ranks in the school’s career top ten for doubles (44), walks (92), home runs (17), batting average (.385), on-base percentage (.460) and sacrifices (15) and despite hitting in the leadoff spot for almost his entire career, is 12th all-time with 113 RBI. In addition, he owns 22 top-ten single season marks in program history.
As a player, the stat he kept his eye on most was runs scored, a record that has framed the way he’s thought about baseball since he played at Adams-Friendship prior to his 2004 graduation.
“You kind of keep an eye on your stats as a kid and as a player,” Blakeley said. “I prided myself in runs scored. I hit for power, but the thing I always wanted to do was to get on base and make things happen. …
“As a coach, I still pride myself in that. I want our kids to be great base-runners and to do good things when they’re on the bases.”
During his junior year, Blakeley started dating his eventual wife, Jamie. Marc and Jamie have a daughter, Declynn, and currently live in Johnson Creek.
“It was great to go back (to Augustana) and see all the renovations and different things they’ve done there,” Blakeley said. “It’s really state of the art now. ... The whole (Hall of Fame) experience was really humbling. It was great to see a few of my teammates and I was inducted with a softball player who was there when I was there. It was really cool to catch up with my old head coach (Greg Wallace). ...
“Auggie baseball is so storied and they’re constantly in regionals and winning conference titles, so to be able to be part of that and be honored by them is really an honor.”
The Hall of Fame wouldn’t be complete without the school’s winningest player.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.