JOHNSON CREEK — The Johnson Creek boys basketball team is still looking for some early-season chemistry.
The Bluejays were defeated by Cambria-Friesland, 53-38, in a non-conference game Thursday night at Johnson Creek High School.
“We have a lot of new guys on our team this year,” senior guard Justin Swanson said. “We just got to gel together a little bit better. We’ll come around though.”
Johnson Creek (1-1) held a four-point advantage at 19-15 with just under five minutes to play in the first half, but Cambria-Friesland finished off the half with 10-3 run.
The Bluejays never led in the second half. Up 42-34 with 6 minutes, 34 seconds left in the game, Cambria-Friesland (1-1) capped off the game with a 11-4 run.
“Sometimes you play a team that just plays better than you,” Johnson Creek head coach Ryan Lind said. “I think that was a case, it wasn’t because our guys weren’t trying hard, we just played a better team tonight for sure.”
Swanson, sophomore forward Skylor Griffiths and senior froward Alex Garza led the Bluejay offense with a combined 31 of Johnson Creek’s 38. Swanson finished with a team-high 12 points, while Griffiths collected 11 and Garza added eight.
Juniors Kobe Smit and Cade Burmania netted a combined 32 points for the Hilltoppers, with Burmania collecting a game-high 18 points, including four 3-pointers.
“He was a good shooter, good off the ball,” Swanson said. “He was making his shots, so we had to go for his shot fake, which made it easier for him to get around the defense.”
The Bluejays struggled to find their touch from behind the arc, connecting on just one 3-pointer.
“I don’t think we took bad shots necessarily, sometimes they don’t go in and that was the case tonight,” Lind said.
“We just came out a little cold in the second half,” Swanson. “If we come out shooting a little bit better, it’s a different story.”
Johnson Creek had trouble adjusting to Cambria-Friesland’s 1-3-1 zone in the second half, as the Bluejays scored just three baskets through the first 7:54 of the half.
The Bluejays will take on ALCS/St. Ambrose in a Trailways South Conference game Tuesday at Abundant Life Christian High School at 7:15 p.m.
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 53, JOHNSON CREEK 38
Hilltoppers 25 28 — 53
Bluejays 22 16 — 38
Cambria-Friesland (fg-ftm-pts) — Burmanea 6-0-14, Owen 2-0-4, Smit 7-0-18, Quade 1-1-3, Hart 6-0-13, Winnchel 1-0-2. Totals — 23 1-7 53.
Johnson Creek — Garza 3-1-8, Griffiths 5-1-11, Swanson 5-2-12, Sullivan 0-3-3, Bredlow 2-0-4. Totals —15 7-16 38.
3-pointers — C-F (Burmanea 2, Smit 4) 6, JC (Garza) 1. Total fouls — LM 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.