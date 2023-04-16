CAMBRIDGE — Johnson Creek’s girls won four events at the Blue Jay Invitational on Thursday.
Senior Brittany Rue won the 200 meter dash in 27.51 seconds, took third in the 100 in 13.45 and was third in the long jump (15 feet, 10 1/2 inches). Senior Kylie Hehr won the discus with a throw of 107-3. Sophomore Dominique Patterson won the long jump (16-3) and the triple jump (34-1) and placed second in the high jump (4-10).
Johnson Creek’s boys were led by junior Tyler Skogman, who took third in the 3,200 in 11:18.39.
Lake Mills junior Sydney Burling took third in the girls 400 in 1:09.62.
In boys competition, Lake Mills had top three finishes in five events.
Junior Nathan Brzowski placed second in the 110 high hurdles in 17.75. Sophomore Braxton Walter was third in the 1,600 in 5:11.54. The 400 relay team of seniors Trysten Thiede, Ben Buchholtz, J.P. Rguig and junior Matthew Stenbroten won in 45.14. The 3,200 relay team was third in 9:18.78.
Cambridge senior Gillian Thompson won the girls 400 in 1:03.67.
Leading the Cambridge boys was sophomore Drew Holzhueter, who won the 110 high hurdles in 17.74 and took second in the 300 intermediate hurdles in 44.88.
Team scores — girls: Sugar River 102.5, Deerfield 94.5, Randolph 89.5, Johnson Creek 82, Edgerton 69, Evansville 42, Orfordville Parkview 37, Big Foot 36.5, Albany 35, Cambridge 34, Beloit Turner 27, Faith Christian School 22, Lake Mills 16, Monticello 5.
Team scores — boys: Sugar River 146, Edgerton 80, Randolph 66, Big Foot 65, Lake Mills 61, Deerfield 60.5, Beloit Turner 55, Albany 53, Evansville 47, Cambridge 26, Faith Christian School 19, Orfordville Parkview 13, Johnson Creek 7.5, Monticello 3.
