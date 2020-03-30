JOHNSON CREEK — Marcus Novak isn’t retirement age.
But he’s been around long enough to know he wants to be able to focus more of his attention on his young children and step away from being a co-head coach of the Johnson Creek wrestling team.
“Right now, I’m done and I don’t have plans of coaching again soon,” said Novak, who completed his 15th year as a head coach in 2020. “I want to spend more time with my family and I think this is a good opportunity to do that.”
Novak and his wife Erin have two children: 10-year-old Peyton and 5-year-old Beckett.
In his first three years as a head coach, Novak and the Johnson Creek wrestlers were absent from the WIAA Division 3 individual state tournament extending a streak to five years. Mark Lemminger broke through for the Bluejays in 2009 and Johnson Creek has had at least one wrestler at the state tournament every year since with a total of 36 qualifying.
While there’s reason to take pride in the individual state tournament streak, Novak and co-head coach Matt Dressel had a similarly impressive streak of claiming at least a share of the Trailways Conference title in 9 of 10 seasons dating from 2010 to 2019.
“Matt and I always stressed the team thing from start to end,” Novak said. “We were close to going to team state a couple of times. We lost to Oostburg twice in the sectional finals. The individual thing is cool and it was fun going. You see some coaches that get down there every five years or so, so to be down there that many times was special.”
Novak was quick to give Dressel the credit for the abundance of Johnson Creek success.
“It was an honor to coach with him. We were a perfect pair,” Novak said. “He was an on-mat guy. He was a great tactician. I did the behind the scenes stuff; I would tell people he was more of the coach and I was a general manager. We never complained who was head coach or co-head coach.
“We worked well together. The program would not be where it was without him.”
Novak said he is going to continue teaching in the business education department at Johnson Creek High School and that he’s just stepping away from coaching at the moment.
“It was fun, I always enjoyed it. I don’t do anything during the winter, so to me there wasn’t an alternative,” Novak said. “I don’t ski, or snowboard, I don’t ice fish or hunt, so it didn’t take anything away from me. It was kind of a project for me to turn it up and turn it into whatever we could turn it into.”
