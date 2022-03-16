SLINGER — Matt Kenseth will return to his native Badger state in search of a record ninth win in the 43rd annual WABAM Slinger Nationals with Cobblestone Hotels and PepperJack Kennels, Tuesday night, July 12, at Slinger Speedway.
The Cambridge, Wis., native cut his short-track racing teeth barnstorming Wisconsin ovals before moving south to compete full-time in NASCAR. Kenseth captured the 2003 NASCAR Cup Series championship and is a two-time Daytona 500 champion. But all the time, he kept his eye on the Wisconsin racing scene and the historic Slinger Nationals.
Kenseth, the all-time winner with eight victories, has had a life-long connection to the Nationals that extends beyond the race track as he recently explained. “The Slinger Nationals has long been one of my favorite races. It goes back to when I was a kid. I remember guys like Bobby Allison, Neil Bonnett, and Mark Martin coming to race in the Nationals and taking on the big names in Wisconsin, like Dick Trickle and Joe Shear. It always has been and still is a must-see event and one of the biggest short track races of the year.”
The last time Kenseth appeared at Slinger Speedway was in 2019, when he notched his eighth Nationals championship after a hard fought, late race battle with Wisconsin stand out and two-time Nationals champion Ty Majeski.
The list of previous Nationals winners includes former and current NASCAR standouts, Alan Kulwicki; Mark Martin; Dick Trickle (4 wins); Rich Bickle, Jr (4 wins); Matt Kenseth (8 wins) and Kyle Busch. Last year rising star Luke Fenhaus propelled his Slinger Nationals win to national prominence and in recent years national super late model standouts Ty Majeski and Bubba Pollard have captured the Slinger Nationals top laurels.
Advanced sale tickets for the 43rd annual Slinger Nationals are available, now, by visiting www.slingersuperspeedway.com. Tickets are also available for a VIP Meet and Greet Autograph session featuring Kenseth and host of other top drivers, the night of the Slinger Nationals.
Midwest Truck Series will also compete in a full race program on July 12. A Wednesday night, July 13 rain date has been established.
Slinger Speedway is located off of Highways 41 and 144 at 280 Cedar Creek Road in Slinger, WI. For more information on upcoming events visit www.slingersuperspeedway.com or call the track office at 262-644-5921.
