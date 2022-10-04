Kindyl Kilar
Buy Now

Whitewater senior outside hitter Kindyl Kilar (12) attacks during a home match versus Jefferson on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Kilar reached 1,000 career kills as Whitewater swept Clinton on Play for Trey Night—the annual event to honor her late brother—at WHS on Tuesday.

 Nate Gilbert

WHITEWATER—On the annual night honoring her late brother, Whitewater’s Kindyl Kilar recorded her 1,000th career kill as the Whippets earned a 25-9, 25-22, 25-17 victory over Clinton Tuesday at WHS.

Kilar, a senior who will continue her volleyball career at Florida International University, gets to the century mark for kills in less than three seasons. She missed her freshman campaign due to a knee injury, saw her sophomore year shortened and moved to the spring due to COVID-19 before playing a full season last year, earning first team all-conference honors in the Rock Valley.

Load comments