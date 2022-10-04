Whitewater senior outside hitter Kindyl Kilar (12) attacks during a home match versus Jefferson on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Kilar reached 1,000 career kills as Whitewater swept Clinton on Play for Trey Night—the annual event to honor her late brother—at WHS on Tuesday.
WHITEWATER—On the annual night honoring her late brother, Whitewater’s Kindyl Kilar recorded her 1,000th career kill as the Whippets earned a 25-9, 25-22, 25-17 victory over Clinton Tuesday at WHS.
Kilar, a senior who will continue her volleyball career at Florida International University, gets to the century mark for kills in less than three seasons. She missed her freshman campaign due to a knee injury, saw her sophomore year shortened and moved to the spring due to COVID-19 before playing a full season last year, earning first team all-conference honors in the Rock Valley.
Kilar lost her brother 12 years ago and Oct. 4 was his birthday.
“At approximately 8:00 p.m. that night, our world was shattered, and my brother’s life was ended, at the hands of a drunk driver,” Kilar said pregame, surrounded by her Whippet teammates. “Not a day goes by that we don’t miss him so much.
“We are all charged with taking an active role in making better decisions that impact our days in a positive way. There will never be a time when doing the right thing and making the right choice will ever be the wrong one.
“Today is no different, the Whitewater High School volleyball team has been determined since his death in 2010 to play for something bigger than ourselves and to play for my brother, Trey, in an effort to continue to spread awareness of destructive decisions and the call to be better. Treyton Kilar continues to be a vivid reminder of the importance of good decision making in all aspects of our lives.
“As we Play for Trey tonight, may we all remember a young boy full of life, taken far too soon by a destructive decision in an instant. And, we rededicate ourselves to making good decisions every day, to be the example for all, about what positive decisions can do.”
Kilar recorded 17 kills as Whitewater improved to 18-6 overall and 7-1 in RVC play. Her first kill of the night came on her first swing to reach 1,000. Kilar is in the top five in program history in kills, aces and digs.
“This team is just simply something special,” Whitewater volleyball coach Mary Kilar said. “You walk in our gym and you can sense what a true team they are. They are having fun, they are working hard and disciplined, and they are simply committed to getting better every day. They are all selfless leaders. This team is just simply special.
“And if the moment couldn’t have gotten any better, on this Play for Trey Night and her brother’s birthday, Kindyl Kilar’s first swing of the night landed her 1000th career kill. I think her brother may have been smiling down on her.”
Calli Grosinske produced a double-double for the Whippets, who remained tied for second in the league standings, with 26 assists and 10 digs. Cali Kopecky served six aces and Jenna Pope added two blocks.
The Whippets travel to face East Troy on Thursday.
